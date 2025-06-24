Utah Utes land commitment from local 3-star recruit in 2026 class
Coming off a recent trip to Salt Lake City, Timpview High School product Aisa Galea'i has decided to stay in-state with his college decision.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Galea'i has announced on social media that he's committed to the Utah football program, becoming Kyle Whittingham's 11th pledge in his 2026 recruiting class and his fourth commit in the past four days.
Galea'i is fresh off an official visit with the Utes and holds offers from BYU, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, among others.
Who is Aisa Galea'i?
Galea'i has been considered one of the top defensive backs in the region due to his ballhawking skills and willingness to defend the run game, both of which should help him carve out a meaningful role with the Utes down the line. He's coming off an extremely productive junior season at Timpview in which he recorded 82 total tackles, including 11 for loss, plus six interceptions, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, guiding his team to the semifinal round of the 5A state playoffs before falling to Roy High School.
Galea'i has established quite the recruiting pedigree as a three-star and the No. 10-ranked high school junior from the state of Utah, according to 247Sports. He's also graded as the No. 71 safety prospect in the class of 2026 and the No. 968 recruit nationally per 247Sports Composite rankings.
In addition to starring on the gridiron, Galea'i also suits up for the Timpview boy's basketball team, earning 5A honorable mention honors after putting up nearly 11 points per game as a sophomore in 2023-24.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
The Utes have also landed recent pledges from three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 74 wide receiver in the class) and Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) in addition to landing a commit from Monterey High School (Texas) edge rusher Javion Ramon.
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback) have also committed to Utah, as well as three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).
After adding Galea'i to the mix, Utah's 2026 recruiting class has moved up five spots to No. 60 in the country on 247Sports' rankings.