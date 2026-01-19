Best College Football Prop Bets Today (Target Fernando Mendoza, Malachi Toney in Miami vs. Indiana)

A champion will be crowned on Monday night, as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Oddsmakers have set the Hoosiers as 8.5-point favorites, and Curt Cignetti’s undefeated team is widely expected to take this matchup. Now, the Hurricanes have pulled off multiple upsets in the College Football Playoff, and it’s possible they could do it again.

But, if you’re not looking to bet on a side in this matchup, you don’t have to!

There are a ton of great players to consider, from Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to Miami quarterback Carson Beck to receiver Malachi Toney, in the prop market.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best props from the SI Betting team for Monday night’s championship game.

Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami vs. Indiana

Fernando Mendoza OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-174) – Peter Dewey

Malachi Toney Anytime Touchdown (+150) – Iain MacMillan

Mark Fletcher Jr. UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

Fernando Mendoza OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-174) – Peter Dewey

Last week, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in our betting preview, and I think Mendoza will be able to find the end zone multiple times through the air against this staunch Miami defense:

This season, Mendoza has thrown multiple scores in 10 of his 15 games, and I think he’s a great bet to do so against Miami on Monday.

Even though the Hurricanes have allowed just two total passing scores in the College Football Playoff, Mendoza has been on a different level this season. The Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for eight scores and no picks in his two playoff games, and he’s cleared this prop in four of his last five appearances.

Miami did allow 277 passing yards to Trinidad Chambliss in the semifinals, so there’s certainly a chance that Mendoza has a big game through the air on Monday.

Malachi Toney Anytime Touchdown (+150) – Iain MacMillan

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared several prop bets for this game ahead of kickoff, and he thinks Miami receiver Malachi Toney is a great bet to hit pay dirt:

There's a strong argument to be made that the most talented player on the field on Monday night will be the Hurricanes' wide receiver, Malachi Toney. He was electric against Ole Miss in the semifinal, and the Hurricanes have started to get him the ball on the ground, as well as through the air. Using their best offensive weapon is going to be Miami's best chance of scoring on Indiana. Let's bet on him to find the end zone at +150.

Mark Fletcher Jr. UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan is also fading Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr., as the Indiana run defense has been one of the best in the country this season:

Indiana has done a great job of stopping the run this season. The Hoosiers have allowed their opponents to average just 3.0 yards per carry. They've been even better lately, allowing teams to average only 2.5 yards per carry over their last three games.

Additionally, with the Hoosiers set at 8.5-point favorites, there's a solid chance they have the lead in the second half. If that's true, Miami is going to have to turn to the pass to try to catch up on the scoreboard. If that happens, that'll limit Mark Fletcher Jr.'s opportunities to rush the football. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards total of 69.5.

