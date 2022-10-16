Utah Utes present game ball to families of Ty Jordan & Aaron Lowe

Following the Utah Utes momentous and historic victory over No. 7 USC on Saturday night, the University of Utah Football team presented two game balls to the families of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

In addition to honoring their fallen teammates with beautifully crafted hand-painted helmets, the team also invited out the the families for the game. Following the victory, Donna Sterns (Aaron Lowe's mother) and Takka Jordan (Ty Jordan's aunt) were presented the game balls inside the Utes locker room.

As one of their closest friends and the recipient of the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe scholarship, Ja'Quinden Jackson had the opportunity to present the game balls to these wonderful women.

"We want y'all to know from the team to y'all, that they forever played through us and we feel we're playing for them. We love y'all," Jackson said.

In response, Stern addressed the team and commended them for their performance.

"I just want to say thank you. Y'all did a great job and have done a great job, last year and this year," Stern said.

After the presentation, Whittingham also dedicated the victory to Jordan and Lowe.

