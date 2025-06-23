Utah Utes secure commitment from intriguing edge rusher in 2026 class
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football staff are starting to see the fruits of their labor after hosting several high school standouts on visits to campus this past weekend.
Already with three commitments in as many days, the Utes landed another pledge on Monday by way of 2026 edge rusher Javion Ramon.
Ramon, who posted about his commitment to X, chose Utah following a recent trip out to Salt Lake City to see Whittingham and his staff.
Who is Javion Ramon?
Utah's landed quite the athlete in Ramon, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds with the ability to run a 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds. His ability to burst off the line of scrimmage and pressure the quarterback stands out on film, suggesting even that Ramon could move inside rather than play off the edge if he bulks up during his time with the Utes.
Ramon hasn't been ranked by recruiting databases yet, though his combination of size and speed has earned him recognition as one of the top high school defensive linemen in the Lubbock and the South Plains areas by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
As a junior this past season, Ramon recorded 63 tackles, including four for a loss, plus two sacks and a blocked punt for a touchdown. His recruitment has flown under the radar for the most part, but Baylor and UTEP have recently joined the mix after extending offers. He's coming off his one and only visit with Utah after receiving an offer on May 1.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Prior to Ramon's commitment, Utah landed pledges from three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 74 wide receiver in the class) and Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) over the weekend. They joined a class featuring three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.