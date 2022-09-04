Utah Utes trail Florida Gators at halftime in Gainesville

In the opening game of the 2022 season for the Utes and Gators, the University of Utah currently trails Florida at the half. Despite an early lead for the Utes, Anthony Richardson and the Gators powered back to secure a 14-13 lead headed into the locker room.

Deep in Utah territory, all seemed to be going well for the Gators on their first drive until Montrell Johnson Jr. fumbled near the Utah 28 yard line. While it was originally forced by defensive end Jonah Elliss, senior safety RJ Hubert scooped it up and returned it 47 yards all the way down to the Florida 25.

After several passing plays, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising then connected with tight end Brant Kuithe on a 7 yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.

With more than 11 minutes remaining in the first, Utah took an early 7-0 lead.

Following Utah's touchdown and a few changes in possession, Anthony Richardson and the the Florida offense constructed an impressive scoring drive of their own, taking the ball 63 yards for six points, which was capped off with a 2 yard rush from Richardson himself.

While the Utes would respond with back-to-back field goals and lead 13-7 late in the second quarter, Richardson showed how deadly he can be with his legs. Capping off a 79 yard drive in just a minute and 30 seconds, Richardson escaped and easily found his way into the end zone on a 45 yard rush for six points.

After the touchdown, Florida would lead Utah 14-13 with just 90 seconds to go.

With not much time on the clock, Utah wasn't able to put much together and currently trail the Gators 14-13.

The questions for Utah in the second half will be whether or not Cameron Rising can come to life, and, if the defense can contain Richardson.

