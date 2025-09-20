Utah Utes vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live updates, highlights from Big 12 college football game
The Utah football team hosts Texas Tech in a nationally-televised game pitting two Big 12 contenders against one another for their league opener on Saturday.
Kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 10 a.m. local time, right after Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew previews the top-20 matchup from Utah's campus.
Both squads enter Saturday's contest looking to add a signature win to their respective résumés after they took care of business in nonleague play.
Utes-Red Raiders By The Numbers
- Texas Tech ranks near the top of the country in several offensive categories, including points per game (58.0; No. 1), total yards per game (602.7; No. 2) and passing yards per game (387.7; No. 2).
- Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton boasts an absurd 208.4 passer rating heading into Week 4.
- Utes quarterback Devon Dampier is the only Big 12 signal-caller with 85 pass attempts and zero interceptions on the season.
- No team in the nation moves the chains more often or as efficiently on third down like the Utes have, as they're 32-of-44 (72.7%) on money downs this season.
- The offensive lines combined have allowed four sacks all season.
Expert Predictions
- "Elusive Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has played turnover-free football to this point. Odds are he’ll finally cough it up at least once against Texas Tech. But I also think he’ll make enough plays (300-plus yards of total offense, two TDs) and control the clock to lead his team to a two-point win," — Manny Navarro, The Athletic.
- "Utah is nearly unbeatable at home, but I think Texas Tech finds enough explosive plays downfield to prevail in a seismic conference opener for both nationally-ranked teams," — Brad Crawford, CBS Sports.
- "Utah is home and has a chance to establish itself as the Big 12 favorite. Texas Tech QB Behren Morton leads the Big 12 with a 208.4 passer rating, but the Utes are a significant step up in competition," — Bill Bender, The Sporting News.
Availability Reports
Both sides will have their main "starters" for Saturday's game, though it's important to note some key players won't suit up.
Utah availability report
Out: S Rabbit Evans, WR Dadren Zipperer, S Josh Sovereign, OL Isaiah Garcia, DT Karson Kaufusi
Texas Tech availibilty report
Out: CB Tarrion Grant, OL Cash Cleveland, OL Holton Hendrix, DL E'Maurion Banks, WR Roy Alexander, DL Amier Washington
Probable: CB Maurion Horn, OLB Charles Esters III, OL Hunter Zambrano, TE Terrance Carter Jr., OLB Romello Height, LB Ben Roberts, S Oliver Miles III, S Marcus Ramon-Edwards
Here are the live updates:
1ST QUARTER RECAP
Texas Tech touchdown: Cameron Dickey capped off the Red Raiders' first drive with a 1-yard rush up the middle, putting his team up 7-0 to start (7-0, 10:15).
J'Koby Williams breaks free: Red Raiders running back took a short pass from Morton 73 yards on third-and-11 after picking up some key blocks from his teammates. It appeared Texas Tech's tight end might have made an illegal block before the ball was thrown, but no flag was thrown (0-0, 11:59).
Utes three-and-out: Dampier found Ryan Davis for a gain of 3 yards on third-and-6, resulting in a three-and-out for the Utes. Texas Tech started its first drive on its own 15-yard line following a 53-yard punt from Orion Phillips (0-0, 13:53).
Utah will receive: Texas Tech won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Utah the ball to start.
PREGAME
Utah students come out in full force for Big Noon Kickoff: An early start time for Saturday's on-campus festivities certainly didn't deter Utah students from arriving in full force to embrace Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew. Some students say they were ready to go by 2:15 a.m.