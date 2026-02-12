Where Utah football's 2026 recruiting class ranks against the rest of the Big 12

With national signing day in the rearview mirror and the rankings finalized, the 2026 recruiting class is one step closer to suiting up for their respective teams as freshman.

In fact, Utah and several other schools have gotten a head start on integrating their newcomers to the college lifestyle by enrolling them in classes before spring ball officially kicks off.

Before moving forward with the 2026 season, here's a look at where the Utes' 2026 class checks in among the others in the Big 12, as well as the highest-rated recruits and a positional breakdown.

Where Does Utah's Recruiting Class Rank?

Utah's 2026 recruiting class — consisting of 19 total signees and a pair of four-star recruits — ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 35 nationally on 247Sports .

By comparison, Utah's 2025 class was No. 5 in the conference and No. 39 in the country, and its 2024 group ranked No. 12 in the Big 12 and No. 56 nationally.

Based on where the Utes were ranked in each of the past two seasons, it can be deduced that the 2026 group is the best recruiting class Utah has brought in since joining the Big 12 in 2024.

247Sports' 2026 Big 12 Recruiting Rankings

(National Rank)

Texas Tech (No. 18) BYU (No. 21) West Virginia (No. 26) Utah (No. 35) Houston (No. 37) Arizona State (No. 40) Arizona (No. 42) TCU (No. 45) Kansas State (No. 50) Iowa State (No. 56) Cincinnati (No. 57) Kansas (No. 60) UCF (No. 64) Colorado (No. 67) Oklahoma State (No. 68) Baylor (No. 69)

Who is Utah's Highest-Rated Signee?

Fruitland High School (Idaho) offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Obot is Utah's highest-rated signee as a four-star and the No. 41 overall player in the 2026 class.

Not only is Obot the top incoming freshman for the Utes — he's the highest-rated recruit to sign with the program in the history of 247Sports' database. His .9896 grade on 247Sports edges out 2020 signee Clark Phillips III (.9744) and 2009 signee James Aiono (.9667) for the prestigious title.

Only two other Big 12 teams signed players rated higher than Obot in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. Five-star quarterback prospect Keisean Henderson, who signed with Houston, is the top player in the class nationally, while five-star Texas Tech signee and former Utah target, Felix Ojo, checks in as the No. 17 player in the country.

Each Big 12 Team's Highest-Rated Signee

Houston: QB Keisean Henderson (5-star, No. 1 overall player) Texas Tech: OT Felix Ojo (5-star, No. 17 overall player) Utah: OT Kelvin Obot (4-star, No. 41 overall player) BYU: QB Ryder Lyons (4-star, No. 65 overall player) West Virginia: S Matt Sieg (4-star, No. 110 overall player) Arizona: WR RJ Mosley (4-star, No. 117 overall player) Baylor: DL Jae'Lin Battle (4-star, No. 160 overall player) UCF: WR Tyren Hornes (4-star, No. 172 overall player) Arizona State: QB Jake Fette (4-star, No. 182 overall player) TCU: DE Carter Buck (4-star, No. 185 overall player) Colorado: LB Carson Crawford (4-star, No. 204 overall player) Cincinnati: OT Lance Dawson (4-star, No. 212 overall player) Kansas: OT Kaden Snyder (4-star) Kansas State: OT Oliver Miller (3-star) Oklahoma State: RB KD Jones (3-star) Iowa State: RB Caleb Francois (3-star)

Note: Not every player was ranked on a national scale by 247Sports. The rankings used to order each Big 12 team's highest-rated signee was the recruiting site's own and not its composite ranking, which takes into account rankings from other sites.

Which Position Did The Utes Target The Most?

It's not a foregone conclusion that every recruit's listed position in high school will be the one they play at the collegiate level. Utah could experiment how some of its incoming freshman fit in different roles, though based on first impressions, it appears the Utes addressed their secondary more than anything else on the recruiting trails.

Specifically, Utah targeted more cornerbacks than any other position group in the 2026 class, as Scalley and company signed five corners between the high school and junior college ranks.

Orem High School (Utah) product Aisa Galea'i is the highest-rated cornerback the Utes signed during the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-1 prospect is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star, the No. 45 player at the position nationally and the No. 13 overall recruit from the state of Utah.

The Utes also landed Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) product Dylan Waters (No. 111 cornerback) and La Quinta High School standout Major Hinchen (No. 139) from the high school ranks. Additionally, Utah brought in Earl Parker and Brandon Holmes from the JUCO level.

Utah's 2026 Recruiting Class Position Breakdown

Cornerback: 5

Offensive line (guards and tackles): 4

Defensive line (edge rushers and nose tackles): 4

Linebacker: 2

Quarterback: 2

Running back: 1

Tight end: 1

