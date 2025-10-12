Utah vs. Arizona State: Live updates, highlights from Big 12 college football game
The stage is set for Utah and Arizona State to square off in a pivotal Big 12 tilt at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Coming off bye weeks, the Utes and Sun Devils will look to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race while keeping their College Football Playoff at-large bid aspirations intact when they take the field Saturday night.
Kickoff was delayed to 8:25 p.m. MT after lightning was spotted in the area, though Utah and Arizona State players were seen warming up as usual while rainfall continued to drench Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Here's some other storylines to watch for tonight:
- A must-win for both teams?: Given both squads have already sustained one loss on the season, a second for either the Utes or Sun Devils at this point on the calendar would likely dash their respective at-large bid aspirations for the College Football Playoff. Of the five teams that suffered two or more losses but still earned an at-large bid into last season's College Football Playoff, three of them didn't incur their second loss until the conference title game. All together, the average strength of schedule ranking among those five at-larges was No. 15, while their average efficiency rank was No. 7. Utah is No. 15 in the country in efficiency and checks in with the No. 85-ranked schedule in the country; Arizona State is No. 44 in efficiency and has the No. 47-toughest schedule in the land.
- Sam Leavitt's availability status: Arizona State categorized Leavitt as "out" in its Friday availability report for Saturday's game, which means the Sun Devils will turn to
sixth-year veteran Jeff Sims to lead the offense Saturday. Leavitt has been dealing with an injury since his team's 27-24 win over Baylor on Sept. 20, according to Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.
PREGAME
Lightning threat has passed: Kickoff has been delayed to 8:25 p.m. MT, though the threat of lightning has passed. Arizona State players took the field for pregame warm-ups around 15 minutes before the latest weather update was issued, followed closely by Utah.
Pregame activities delayed: A status update is expected to come at 7:50 p.m. MT. For now, all pregame activities are in a weather delay.
Fans warned to seek shelter: Fans who are outside the stadium, with tickets, have been encouraged to enter the stadium to seek shelter on the concourse, or return to their vehicles.