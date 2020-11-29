SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah vs. Washington Livestream — Utah leads 7-0 late in 1Q

Ryan Kostecka

After a week that began with a game against Arizona State on Sunday, the craziness of the Pac-12 finally settled with Utah traveling north to face Washington in Seattle on Saturday night.

The Utes will be searching for its first win of the season after being taken down 33-17 to USC last weekend. Meanwhile, the Huskies looks to stay undefeated and on top in the Pac-12 north after No. 15 Oregon fell to Oregon State 41-38 on Friday night.

Utah has a lot to learn and improve on from last week's loss, as they're hoping to make that big jump from their first to second game of the season.

"A lot of positives, however, especially on the defensive side. Our defense played scrappy. The run defense was solid," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame against USC. "The thing we didn't count on was not being productive on offense. We thought we'd be much more productive offensively. We have a veteran group. It's tough to win games when you turn the ball over five times—one of those turnovers was a Hail Mary at the end—and only score 10 points offensively. You aren't going to win many games in this league doing that."

Kickoff is set for 5:44 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ABC. Follow the livestream for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-the-second action.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Hunter Echols (31) while running up the field during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC Trojans won 33-17.
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

PREGAME
*As to be expected, grad transfer Jake Bentley will be the starter for Utah tonight after Cam Rising suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last weekend against USC.

*Courtesy of Trevor Allen at KSLsports.com, Washington is the only team in the nation that has yet to turn the ball over this season.

*Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua is a no-go for tonight after being banged up against USC last weekend. It's a tough break that he won't be able to go up against his younger brother, Washington WR Puka Nacua

*Nick Ford will be starting at center tonight. Don't know what that means for Orlando Umana, who may be injured or dealing with COVID-19 related restrictions

*Washington has won the toss and deferred, Utah will receive the opening kickoff

*Britain Covey was back for the opening kickoff, great sign moving forward...

FIRST QUARTER
*Bentley with a great throw as Bryan Thompson makes a one-handed catch along the sidelines. Utes have the ball at UW 38

*Kuithe gets a catch on the next play — Utes spreading it already by getting its playmakers involved early

*Huge play by Bentley, feels pressure on 3rd-and-8 and he escapes it and runs for the first down

*Bentley with a fumble, recovered by Washington. Rough end to what was a great opening drive

*Huskies will take over at 36 with 10:53 to play in the first quarter

*The offensive line still having issues as Bentley was pressured on nearly every throw of the drive...

*Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui has 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles already this season...

*Ja Broughton is going to need to step up tonight in the running game. He missed a tackle that went for a first down eery in the drive but made up for it with a big tackle on the last play

 *INTERCEPTION UTAH… Faybian Marks with the INT off a bad throw by Morris

*Mika Tafua with the pressure that forced the rushed/bad throw...

*Utah takes over at Washington 48 with 7:58 to play in the first quarter

*Enis gets stopped on third down… Utes going for it 4-and4 from UW 42 yard line…

*Bentley runs for the first down to keep the drive alive

*Really great decision by Whittingham and Ludwig to go for it on fourth down in Washington territory, especially coming off the turnover.

*Kuithe already having a really big impact. Picks up a third down conversion and already has three catches and one rush in the first two drives

*Ty Jordan with a physical run to get the ball within the Washington 10 yard line, before Bentley scores on a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

Utah 7 — Washington 0
2:18 left 1Q
Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards in 5:40
Bentley is kept clean and makes plays with both his arm and legs

*The offensive line did a much better job communicating on that drive and it showed. Utah found a rhythm and the combination of Kuithe/Bentley proved dangerous.

*By no means is Bentley a dual-threat type of QB, but he’s very capable of extending drives with his legs. He must be accounted for on third downs if a team is going to drop into a man coverage

*Washington will begin its second drive of the game at its own 26

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

THREE THINGS: Utah Must Produce In The Trenches On Both Sides

The biggest thing for Utah entering Week 2 has to be about establishing its power in the trenches. If the Utes loses on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, it will be a long night against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Key Matchup: Utah Pass Offense vs. Washington Pass Defense

In order to secure its first win, Utah must find a way to get Bryan Thompson, Brant Kuithe and co. more involved. Only issue, the Utes will be going up against Washington, the top secondary in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Washington: Everything You Need To Know

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Needs Better From Umana And Ford Against Washington

Utah's offense has the potential to be dangerous, but only if quarterback Jake Bentley is given enough time to throw to his talented pass-catchers. That's on all-Pac-12 players Orlando Umana and Nick Ford

Ryan Kostecka

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions: How Does Rivalry Week Shake Things Up?

In-state rivals Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal highlight week 4 of the Pac-12 with Friday games — while developing rivalry Utah-Washington face-off after beginning the week with different opponents

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Must Incorporate Passing Game More Against Washington

Now taking the reigns of the offense, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and quarterback Jake Bentley must take advantage of the talented pass-catchers and make them a priority this weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith Ready To Shine In Primetime Thanksgiving Game

Alex Smith's journey will come full circle when he takes the field as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Ryan Kostecka

Washington Still The Same Team As Old Despite New Quarterback

When Utah travels faces Washington on Saturday night, the Utes know exactly what to expect despite a change at quarterback — a fast, physical and opportunistic defense and an offense that does just enough

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 12

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means family, food and football. Alex Smith and Washington have a huge NFC East showdown with Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard and Dallas

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 11 Of The NFL Season?

After making his return to the NFL, former Utah kicker Matt Gay served a cold dish of revenge against when his 40-yd field goal gave his current team (LA Rams) the win over his former team (Tampa Bay).

Ryan Kostecka