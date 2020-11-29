After a week that began with a game against Arizona State on Sunday, the craziness of the Pac-12 finally settled with Utah traveling north to face Washington in Seattle on Saturday night.

The Utes will be searching for its first win of the season after being taken down 33-17 to USC last weekend. Meanwhile, the Huskies looks to stay undefeated and on top in the Pac-12 north after No. 15 Oregon fell to Oregon State 41-38 on Friday night.

Utah has a lot to learn and improve on from last week's loss, as they're hoping to make that big jump from their first to second game of the season.

"A lot of positives, however, especially on the defensive side. Our defense played scrappy. The run defense was solid," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame against USC. "The thing we didn't count on was not being productive on offense. We thought we'd be much more productive offensively. We have a veteran group. It's tough to win games when you turn the ball over five times—one of those turnovers was a Hail Mary at the end—and only score 10 points offensively. You aren't going to win many games in this league doing that."

Kickoff is set for 5:44 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ABC.

PREGAME

*As to be expected, grad transfer Jake Bentley will be the starter for Utah tonight after Cam Rising suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last weekend against USC.

*Courtesy of Trevor Allen at KSLsports.com, Washington is the only team in the nation that has yet to turn the ball over this season.

*Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua is a no-go for tonight after being banged up against USC last weekend. It's a tough break that he won't be able to go up against his younger brother, Washington WR Puka Nacua

*Nick Ford will be starting at center tonight. Don't know what that means for Orlando Umana, who may be injured or dealing with COVID-19 related restrictions

*Washington has won the toss and deferred, Utah will receive the opening kickoff

*Britain Covey was back for the opening kickoff, great sign moving forward...

FIRST QUARTER

*Bentley with a great throw as Bryan Thompson makes a one-handed catch along the sidelines. Utes have the ball at UW 38

*Kuithe gets a catch on the next play — Utes spreading it already by getting its playmakers involved early

*Huge play by Bentley, feels pressure on 3rd-and-8 and he escapes it and runs for the first down

*Bentley with a fumble, recovered by Washington. Rough end to what was a great opening drive

*Huskies will take over at 36 with 10:53 to play in the first quarter

*The offensive line still having issues as Bentley was pressured on nearly every throw of the drive...

*Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui has 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles already this season...

*Ja Broughton is going to need to step up tonight in the running game. He missed a tackle that went for a first down eery in the drive but made up for it with a big tackle on the last play

*INTERCEPTION UTAH… Faybian Marks with the INT off a bad throw by Morris

*Mika Tafua with the pressure that forced the rushed/bad throw...

*Utah takes over at Washington 48 with 7:58 to play in the first quarter

*Enis gets stopped on third down… Utes going for it 4-and4 from UW 42 yard line…

*Bentley runs for the first down to keep the drive alive

*Really great decision by Whittingham and Ludwig to go for it on fourth down in Washington territory, especially coming off the turnover.

*Kuithe already having a really big impact. Picks up a third down conversion and already has three catches and one rush in the first two drives

*Ty Jordan with a physical run to get the ball within the Washington 10 yard line, before Bentley scores on a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

Utah 7 — Washington 0

2:18 left 1Q

Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards in 5:40

Bentley is kept clean and makes plays with both his arm and legs

*The offensive line did a much better job communicating on that drive and it showed. Utah found a rhythm and the combination of Kuithe/Bentley proved dangerous.

*By no means is Bentley a dual-threat type of QB, but he’s very capable of extending drives with his legs. He must be accounted for on third downs if a team is going to drop into a man coverage

*Washington will begin its second drive of the game at its own 26

