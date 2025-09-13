Utah vs. Wyoming: Live updates, highlights from Week 3 college football game
The Utah football team wraps up its nonleague slate on Saturday with an old-school Mountain West Conference showdown against Wyoming.
Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, is set for 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT. Fans who won't be making the journey to see the Utes battle the Cowboys at 7,220 feet above sea level can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
The Utes enter Saturday's contest off the heels of a 63-9 win over Cal Poly last Saturday, in which Utah's defense held its opponent to below 4.0 yards per play while forcing a pair of turnovers, including a defensive touchdown from Jackson Bennee that extended the program's NCAA-record of 22 straight seasons with a pick-six.
The Cowboys have also leaned on their defense out of the gate, shutting out Akron in Week 1 and cruising by Northern Iowa, 31-7, last Saturday while limiting the Panthers and Zips to 199 total yards on average.
Saturday marks the 84th all-time meeting and the first between Utah and Wyoming since 2010. Utah has won eight of the past nine head-to-head meetings played since 2000, with the only exception being a 31-15 defeat at War Memorial Stadium in 2006.
Utes efficiency on offense
With junior quarterback Devon Dampier at the helm, the Utes' offense has hardly missed a beat to start the 2025 season. Utah ranks No. 1 in the country in third down conversion rate (76.6%) and is one of five teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a touchdown on every one of its redzone trips.
Dampier's 79.2% completion rate heading into Week 3 leads the Big 12 and is second nationally among qualified quarterbacks. The New Mexico transfer hasn't thrown an interception since he last saw the Cowboys in November while with the Lobos (134 pass attempts without a pick).
Stout Cowboys defense
After shutting out the Zips on their home field to open the season, Wyoming capitalized on a pair of interceptions and a blocked punt to cruise by Northern Iowa, 31-7, last Saturday. The Panthers were held to just 170 yards of total offense and had to punt seven times in the loss.
The Cowboys rank No. 7 in the country in total defense heading into Week 3.
Here are the live updates from War Memorial Stadium.
2ND QUARTER RECAP
Utah injury: Following a near-interception for Smith Snowden on a deep shot from the Cowboys, Utah defensive back Rabbit Evans was down and being attended to by the team's medical staff. Evans had to be taken off the field via the medical cart (3-0, 14:30).
Rabbit Evans sighting: Utah's senior defensive back who missed the first two games of the season entered the game for the Utes at the start of the second quarter.
1ST QUARTER RECAP
Cowboys move the chains: Kaden Anderson found Jaylen Bean on a curl route for 11 yards on third-and-9. Wyoming running back Terron Kellman followed that up with an 11-yard rush on first down to set his team up in Utah territory as the first quarter came to an end (3-0, 0:15).
Utes miss field goal: Dillon Curtis' second attempt of the afternoon from 45 yards out was no good, setting up the Cowboys from their own 27-yard line (3-0, 1:41).
Dampier stuffed on third down: Utes trotted out the field goal unit after Dampier only got a yard on third-and-5 (3-0, 2:16).
Utah into Wyoming territory: A 23-yard rush from NaQuari Rogers set the Utes up with a first down on the Cowboys' 33-yard line (3-0, 3:34).
Wyoming punts after reaching red zone: After the sack by Daley pushed the Cowboys back to the Utes' 36-yard line, Wyoming took a delay of game penalty on fourth down and wound up punting the ball to the Utes just moments after reaching the redzone. Utah began its next drive on its own 13-yard line (3-0, 6:12).
Mayor of Sack Lake City strikes again: John Henry Daley made a nice spin move on Wyoming left tackle Nathan Geiger and brought down Kaden Anderson for a loss of 15 on third-and-10. Utah's sacks leader increased his total to 4.0 on the season (3-0, 7:07)
Questionable pass interference on Utes: Smith Snowden was called for pass interference while defending a pass intended for Chris Durr, moving the Cowboys up to Utah's 45-yard line (3-0, 9:27).
Utah on the board: Dillon Curtis drilled a 43-yard field goal to put the Utes on the board first after Dampier misfired on a pass intended for JJ Buchanan on third-and-7. (3-0, 10:22).
Utah on the move: Dampier connected with his former New Mexico receiver Ryan Davis for a 24-yard gain, putting the Utes on the Cowboys 28-yard line (12:06, 0-0).
Cowboys three-and-out: Wyoming had to punt after its first three plays from scrimmage. Utah started its first drive from its own 27-yard line following a 47-yard punt.
PREGAME
Coin toss: The Utes won the toss and elected to defer, giving the Cowboys the ball to start their Week 3 matchup.
Utah Mili: Defensive captain Logan Fano leads the Utes in their pregame ritual. The Utah Mili takes inspiration from a war chant that South Pacific warriors used to prepare for war, letting their enemy know that they are ready for battle.
Utes take the field for warm-ups: Sporting black helmets with the "drum and feather" logo, the Utes have taken the field for pregame warm-ups.