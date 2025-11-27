Utah football social media account posts humorous video revealing uniform combination for Kansas game
Byrd Ficklin's dynamic play over the last few weeks has often provided the Utah football team with just the spark it needs in crucial moments.
With every big run the true freshman quarterback has ripped off this season, the approval rating for "Surfin Bird" receives another boost.
The creative minds behind Utah's social media accounts decided to fully lean into the one-hit-wonder for their final uniform reveal post of the 2025 regular season; which, of course, featured Ficklin.
The song — made popular by the animated character Peter Griffin from "Family Guy" — looped in the background of a humorous 29-second video revealing an all-white look for the Utes for their Week 14 matchup with Kansas.
Ficklin, who scored 3 rushing touchdowns in his team's 51-47 comeback win over Kansas State in Week 13, modeled a white helmet featuring the interlocking "U's" logo with a matching jersey and set of pants to match. The Utes hadn't worn that exact combination for any of their previous 11 games, continuing the trend of 12 different uniform combinations for each of their 12 regular season games.
Ficklin has played a specialized role in his first season of college football, providing the Utes with a different look offensively whenever he comes in the game for design quarterback run plays.
Heading into Friday's crucial matchup with the Jayhawks (10 a.m. MT, ESPN), Ficklin accounted for 10 of the team's 37 rushing touchdowns and was third on the team in rushing yards (496) while averaging an impressive 9.2 per carry. A pair of 100-yard performances against Colorado (151 on 20 attempts) and Baylor (166 on 6 attempts) helped bring that average up quite a bit.
Ficklin's received more playing time while Utah's starter, Devon Dampier, continues to recover from a nagging injury that's bothered him the last few weeks. Dampier appears good to go for the Utes' last push toward qualifying for the Big 12 conference title game, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ficklin take some snaps from under center as well.
Utah knows it won't have its leading receiver, Ryan Davis, and its top pass-rusher in John Henry Daley on Friday, as both have been ruled out in the team's availability report.
Daley's status was made public the Monday after the Kansas State game, with his head coach confirming the redshirt sophomore suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the Week 13 game.