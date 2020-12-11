Utah's Bentley And Moala Need Big Games To Pull The Upset

Utah will need to be better on both sides of the ball if it wants to pull the upset over No. 21 Colorado on Saturday morning — And that will start with quarterback Jake Bentley and defensive tackle Viane Moala

What a difference a year can make, especially if that year is 2020.

When Utah kicks off with Colorado on Saturday morning with the entire nation watching, the Utes will find themselves in a position they're unaccustomed to being in.

After winning Pac-12 south division titles the past two seasons and appearing in the conference title games both times, Utah now finds itself in an underdog role as that streak is over. Led by one of the youngest defenses in the nation (if not the youngest), this season is about preparing for the future while laying down the foundation for future success.

Meanwhile, No. 21 Colorado is entering the weekend undefeated and in the running for a south division title — needing a win over the Utes while having USC lose to UCLA in order to be champs. It's a far cry from where the Buffaloes were expected to be with a new head coach, quarterback, running back and wide receivers leading the way.

FOX believes it to be a good game as following the cancelation of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, the network tabbed the Utah-Colorado game to fill its national broadcast as the 'Big Noon' kickoff. The game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT from Folsom Field

So when these two teams meet with snow flurries on the field, expect emotions to be high and the level of play raised.

UTAH Players To Watch

-- Jake Bentley, QB, Senior: Since taking over as starter at the beginning of the second quarter in the season opener, Bentley has been both better and rose than advertised. He's far more athletic than given credit for, but his decision-making and accuracy have been a bit of a letdown. Bentley will have the opportunity to secure a big victory against the Buffaloes with the whole nation watching.

-- Brant Kuithe, TE, Junior: Kuithe had a good game last week when he caught eight passes for 76 yards, yet failed to get into the end zone. Following the breakout game of RB Ty Jordan, Colorado is sure to sell out against the run. This should open up the middle of the field to let Kuithe work. If he's effective, the Utes offense is tough to contain.

-- Viane Moala, DT, Senior: Not the biggest name among Utah's defensive front, Moala is going to be essential for the Utes this week. Colorado's offensive line has done a great job of moving opposing linemen to make room for RB Jarek Broussard. Moala has to become an immovable object and occupy gaps/linemen to keep Utah's linebackers clean.

-- Vonte Davis, S, Senior: Broussard is as explosive of a running back as they come, and Davis will be Utah's last line of defense. He will have the tough job of coming up in run support while also staying disciplined against Colorado's play action game. Davis has two interceptions on the season, and notching a third could be the difference between the Utes winning and losing.

COLORADO Players To Watch

-- Jarek Broussard, RB, Sophomore: The nation's No. 2 rusher, Broussard is as dangerous as they come a homerun threat every time he touches the ball. Colorado's success largely falls on his physical shoulders, and after rushing for 301 yards last week, he will need a similar performance against Utah's top-ranked rush defense.

-- Dimitri Stanley, WR, Sophomore: With Laviska Shenault off the NFL, a massive void was left at the WR position. Stanley has taken over that No. 1 role and become a major threat in the play-action game by averaging 16.4 yards per catch. With Utah expected to load the box to stop Broussard, it leaves open the big play potential of Stanley.

-- Nate Landman, LB, Senior: One of the top linebackers in the conference, Landman has been dominant all season by averaging 11.8 tackles per game (7th in the nation). He has been sensational the last two weeks, racking up 27 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and four sacks. Getting after Bentley and putting pressure on him will be key for Colorado success.

-- Carson Wells, LB, Junior: Wells has come out of nowhere to thrive alongside Landman and make up one of the top linebacking duos in the nation. In his last two games, he's racked up 8 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also finished with 11 tackles last week against the Wildcats. He will be tasked with stopping Utah's running game, which is no easy task within itself.

SERIES HISTORY

32-31-3 Colorado / Utah will have the chance to pick up its fourth consecutive against Colorado to even the series with a victory. Since the teams joined the Pac-12 back in 2011, the Utes are 7-2 in those competitions.

Utah blasted Colorado 45-15 last season behind Kuithe's HUGE game. He finished with three catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two carries for 59 yards and a score. The Utes dominated in every aspect of the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE

“Just kind of got too vanilla and not imaginative and we knew we want to milk the clock, that makes sense to milk the clock in that situation but when you’re milking the clock there’s no reason for you to not stay creative and get some production,” Utah head coach Whittingham said postgame against Oregon State regarding their fourth quarter play-calling. “That was awful to have three three-and-outs in a row at the end of the game when we could have put the game on ice and we couldn’t do it which is unacceptable. That’s us as coaches and we got to get better. There’s not a coach, myself or the offensive staff that’s that’s pleased with what happened at the end of the game so we got to do better but credit our players again for hanging in there and doing the best they could.”

