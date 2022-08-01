Utah's Braeden Daniels named to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List

On Monday Utah's Braeden Daniels was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

Presented since 1970, the Rotary Lombardi Award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must:

Be on an FBS roster for the current season.

Either be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Either be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage and must not come out of the offensive backfield.

Either set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

In 35 appearances with 29 starts, Daniels has become a staple of Utah's offensive line in his time with the program. Starting in all 14 games in 2021, Daniels operated at both guard and tackle while helping the Utes become the No. 1 rushing offense ranking in the league and ranking in the top-10 nationally in sacks allowed per game.

For his efforts last season, Daniels earned Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after Utah’s win at Stanford and was named All-Pac-12 second-team.

In total, Daniels has now been named to two preseason watch lists, including the Outland Trophy.

