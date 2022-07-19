Utah's Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid named to PFF's Top 10 tight end list

On Tuesday Utah's Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid were named to PFF's top 10 tight end list, joining an elite group of dangerous offensive weapons for the 2022 season.

Checking in at No. 7, Dalton Kincaid was one of Cameron Rising's favorite targets last season, recording 36 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns. For his efforts, Kincaid led the Pac-12 in receiving touchdowns among tight ends and was also fifth in the FBS.

Additionally, His 14.2 yards per reception ranked third among tight ends in the Pac-12 and he was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention at the end of the season.

Checking in at No. 4, Brant Kuithe has been a staple of the Utah offense for several years and continued to be a reliable target no matter who was under center. In terms of his 2021 production, Kuithe recorded a team-high 611 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns.

For his efforts, Kuithe ranked second amongst all Pac-12 tight ends in receiving touchdowns with six. He was also named to the Pac-12 All-Conference second-team at the end of the year.

In what will be their final collegiate seasons, Kuithe and Kincaid are one of the most lethal tight end duo's in the country. Together, the two combined for 86 receptions, 1,121 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 2021. Now, they've both returned to run it back with the Utes one last time in order to complete some "unfinished business."

“I think [there’s] just a lot of unfinished business more than anything. We want to get back and win the Pac-12 championship again and finish what we couldn’t last year. Whether it's the championship or the Rose Bowl, whatever it is, just win that this year," Kincaid said.

Looking ahead to 2022, the two will no doubt continue to produce at a high-level as they aid Cameron Rising and the rest of the team in pursuit of another Pac-12 Championship with hopes of the programs first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes