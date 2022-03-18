Utah's early enrollees to keep an eye on: Offense

While the 2022 Utah football season is still a little more than five months away, spring camp is finally upon us and the Utes are set to take the training field next week. Along with that comes the opportunity for the program to regroup and assess its needs for the upcoming season. It also provides early enrollee freshmen their first chance to get a taste of college football and see what Utah is all about.

Even though not every member of the class of 22’ will be in Salt Lake CIty for spring camp, several of the most talented players will officially start their Utah careers next week and show the program what they can do.

Jaylon Glover - Four-star running back - Lakeland, FL

Jaylon Glover is a runaway train of offense with all gas and no breaks. In his four high school seasons, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

What makes Glover truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover also possesses a high level of instinct, elite ability to change direction and solid awareness which allows him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes.

Currently, Utah’s running room is bursting at the seams with talent, especially with superstar Tavion Thomas and experienced Utah-man Micah Bernard. However, with TJ Pledger leaving for the NFL and the promise Glover has shown in high school, he very well could end up being a solid contributor and reestablish a three-headed beast out of the backfield, similar to what Utah had last season.

Brandon Rose - Three-star quarterback - Murrieta, CA

Brandon Rose is a prolific passer who loves the pocket and fires lasers but can still use his legs to move the chains. During his senior year, Rose threw for an impressive 3,002 passing yards and 33 touchdowns on a 66% clip (174-260). He also registered 236 yards rushing and two touchdowns during the same season. For his efforts, ​​Rose was named the Southwestern League MVP and led his team to a league championship.

In addition to possessing quality arm talent, Rose demonstrates a lot of versatility with his throws and the capability to put the right amount of touch and speed to complete passes. With good accuracy and speed on short routes, solid placement in tight windows and the strength to deliver lobs down field, Rose brings a lot of depth to the quarterback room.

Even though Cameron Rising will continue to command the offense until he decides to take his talents to the next level, Utah is certainly in need of a back-up in case of injury and to prepare for the future. While Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson will more than likely continue to battle for QB2, Rose should do his best to compete and if he still needs time to develop, a red-shirt year might not be a bad idea.

Tyler Knaak - Three-star offensive tackle - Salt Lake City, UT

Despite entering the scene late, Tyler Knaak quickly drew the attention of programs all over the country, securing 14 total offers during his senior year. In spite of receiving offers from schools such as USC, Arizona State, Oregon State and Virginia, Knaak decided to stay home and join the reigning Pac-12 Champions in Salt Lake City.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Knaak is nearly an impenetrable force. In addition to his impressive size and vicious demeanor on the line, Knaak also competed in wrestling in high school which helped him refine his positioning, power, balance and protective technique.

While Knaak probably won't see the field for some time, his recent success and impressive acclimation to the position makes for a promising future and depth for the offensive line.

Landon Morris - Three-star tight end - Indianapolis, IN

Originally a member of Syracuse, Morris transferred to Utah in December and added even more depth to one of Utah’s most impressive position groups. During his high school career, Morris recorded 1,456 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions as a receiver. However, now joining the Utes as a tight end, Morris brings his stellar athleticism and impressive size as a formidable target downfield.

At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, it makes sense as to why the Utes are transitioning Morris to the tight end position. With an obvious size advantage, good athleticism and an ability to move, Morris presents a sizable target downfield. He also proved to be an adequate blocker in high school and we all know the tight ends at Utah love a good pancake.

As for the immediate future, Morris will learn from one of the most talented tight end rooms in the country behind Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid who will dominate the reps next season. However, as Morris joins the “TNT” position group, he’ll have an opportunity to develop his game and should take any on-field opportunity he gets.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah