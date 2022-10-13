Skip to main content
Utah's linebackers need to be resilient facing USC

Following a tough loss, Utah's linebackers need to remain resilient as they face No. 7 USC.
It's no secret that the reigning Pac-12 Champion Utes have reached a crossroads. Midway through the 2022 season they've dropped two games and currently find themselves on the cusp of being eliminated from an opportunity to defend their title. 

So what needs to happen for Utah to get back on track and avoid a loss to No. 7 USC? Aside from stopping the run, Utah's linebacker room needs to stand their ground and be resilient.

Through the first six games of the year, the Utes run defense has actually been pretty good for the most part. Overall, they've only allowed an average of 136.5 yards per game. However, in their two losses that number has nearly doubled to an average of 243 against Florida and UCLA.

So where does Utah go from here? How do they bounce back from a tough loss and a disappointing record to this point in the year? According to linebackers coach Swan, it begins with resilience.

"Resiliency. Respecting the process; that's what you're up against. You have to look back, you have to reflect, you have to learn from your process last week and improve upon things that you felt you were lacking. The process is to come and practice hard and do the things we do: lift hard, train hard, whatever it is that we do. We know how to win here. Respect that process—get it done, don't take any shortcuts, and just understand that if you do it well, you're going to play well on Saturdays," Swan said.

To be completely fair, the linebackers have performed pretty well through six games. As of right now, Karene Reid and Mohamoud Diabate are in the top five for the Utes in terms of tackles, and Lander Barton isn't far behind at No. 8. So for a group that lost so much experience in Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell from a year ago, they've not only played well, but have stepped in as exceptional leaders.

"As you can tell during the actual play, [the linebackers] are the voice of the defense," Swan said. "They are the focal point out there, they are the quarterbacks, if you will, of the defense. Up to this point, they're doing a great job. Really focusing off the field in the film room and putting in the time, so when it comes time for that ball to be snapped, they're in the right position."

Overall, given their young age and inexperience, Utah's linebackers have been solid. Sure, there's plenty of room for improvement but thats also on the coaching staff to help them understand and embrace the culture. If Utah can stay the course, continue to gain experience and remain resilient, they not only have immense promise, but may also bounce back in hopes to repeat as Pac-12 Champions.

"I've got young players, or new players in Mohamoud. Teaching them what the expectations are teaching what leadership is about takes a lot of coaching. Holding guys accountable, that's leadership. Then they eventually know what the standard is and they're going to start holding each other accountable," Swan said.

