The day is finally here! Utah will finally get to look at its future when the early signing period takes place over the next three days.

The Numbers

The Utes entered the day with an expected 12 commits, but could possibly add a few more based on recent visits by players and in-home stops by the coaching staff.

Utah entered the day ranked No. 80 in the country and No. 11 in the Pac-12.

Class of 2020 — Live Updates

The Utes are up to 10 recruits who've officially sent in their letters of intent — while being No. 81 in the country and No. 12 in the Pac-12.

*Jake Bentley, QB — 6'4'', 220 — South Carolina

Arguably the biggest get for the Utes is the graduate transfer from South Carolina. He started in every game he appeared in (33), playing in just one game in 2019 due to injury. Bentley led the Gamecocks to the Belk Bowl (2018) and the Outback Bowl (2017) during his time as a starter, earning Outback Bowl MVP as a sophomore. He has a 19-14 career record as a starter, including a 10-7 record in SEC games, and should compete immediately for the vacant starting position.

*Tennessee Pututau, DL — 6'2'', 260 — East HS, Salt Lake City

Much like his brother Taniela, Tennessee is finally joining Utah after serving his LDS mission. A two-time all-state player, Tennessee was a 4-star recruit by ESPN and 3-star by Rivals and 247sports. He was rated the No. 6 player in the state by 247sports and No. 8 by Rivals. He is one of four Pututau brothers on the roster.

*Taniela Pututau, DL — 6'3'', 228 — Cottonwood HS, Salt Lake City

Pututau originally signed with the Utes in 2017 before serving his LDS church mission. He missed his senior season with an injury, so he hasn't played the game in three years, but could make an instant impact at the next level. He is one of four Pututau brothers on the roster.

*Hunter Lotulelei, OG — 6'3'', 322 — Highland HS, Salt Lake City

Lotulelei finally joins the Utes after originally signing in 2018 before serving in his LDS mission. He was rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and a 3-star recruit by 247sports, and the No. 6 player in Utah by Rivals and No. 8 by 247sports.

*Money Parks, WR — 5'10, 164 — Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas

An extreme athlete who could see action immediately on special teams, Parks was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. A first-team all-state player as a junior in Texas, Parks finished his senior season with 58 receptions for 1,023 yards (17.6 ypc) and 17 receiving touchdowns, including 12 kick returns for 235 yards (19.6 ypr). Also a track star, Parks will be playing for the state title this weekend.

*Ben Renfro, S — 6'1'', 187 — Magnolia HS, Magnolia, Texas

Renfro might be the best athlete in the class, after dominating in Texas the past two years. Renfro, who was the 2019 District 8-5A Utility Player of the Year and two-time first-team all-district selection, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He finished his junior and senior seasons with a combined 87 catches for 1,605 yards (18.4 ypc) and 24 touchdowns, including and 18.3 yards per kick return.

*Al Harrison, OL — 6'4'', 333 — Viewmont HS, Bountiful, Utah

Harrison is a two-time first-team all-state selection as a junior and senior who's rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and the No. 4 recruit in the state by Rivals and No. 5 by 247Sports. Harrison has the size the head coach Kyle Whittingham loves to see, and if he can develop more athletically, look for him to make an impact in a year or two.

*Tyler Wegis, DL — 6'7'', 200 — San Juan Hills HS, Ladera Ranch, California

Wegis has the height but is still lacking the weight to make an instant impact, but the good news is that he's uber-athletic and has the frame to add on a ton of weight and still stay as an elite-level athlete. He was rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. he finished his senior season with 92 total tackles (37.0 TFL, 10.5 sacks), including three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, three fumbles forced and a blocked PAT.

*Ty Jordan, RB — 5'7'', 192 — West Mesquite HS, Mesquite, Texas

A two-sport athlete (football, T & F) out of Texas, Jordan is a 4-star recruit by ESPN, 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He's rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country on 247Sports, showing off his versatility his senior season when he racked up 86 carries for 572 yards (6.7 ypc) and six touchdowns, adding 48 receptions for 480 yards (10.0 ypc) and four receiving touchdowns. As a junior, he showcased his skills as a pure running back, finishing with 160 carries for 1,240 rushing yards (7.8 ypc) and 15 rushing touchdowns.

*Caine Savage, CB — 5'11'', 170 — Western HS, Buena Park, California

A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Savage didn't get tested much in the secondary as a senior because opposing quarterbacks refused to throw his way. He finished his senior year with 17 tackles, five interceptions (including a pick six), two passes defended, one forced fumble and a blocked kick, but it's his junior year where he shined, finishing with 87 tackles, eight interceptions (one pick six), 26 passes defended and a forced fumble. He could see action on both sides of the ball as a Ute, as Savage had 4.704 all-purpose yards, including 220 catches (46 touchdowns) for 3,567 receiving yards, 41 carries for 338 rushing yards and 15 kick returns for 495 yards (33 ypr) and three touchdowns over his junior and senior season.