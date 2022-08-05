Utah's veteran receiver Jaylen Dixon is back to 'loving the game' and feels confident for 2022

After an explosive 2018 season and following it up with a respectable 2019 season, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon experienced some hardships over the last two years which impacted his game. However, after getting back into the swing of things in 2021, Dixon is embracing his role as a leader and is back to loving the game of football.

"[I've been] taking more of that leadership role. Been doing a much better job of doing that and making sure that some of these young guys are just up to speed. Being a freshman, looking at playing right away and thinking that things are going to go well, it's not always that way. So just having to be that guy for some of these young guys has been good," Dixon explained.

As one of the leaders of the group, not only has Dixon been mentoring the new receivers, but he also had to face the noise when some local news outlets called the group out as one of the weakest links on the team. In response, Dixon recognized the struggles but said the group has really been working hard.

"Last year there were some times we were making mistakes...during spring thats what we really honed in on. The little small things, the little small details. Just really focusing on those. With that, it pissed us off. Just makes you mad when you're having success, knowing that we're the group thats making the mistakes. So we've just really worked hard at it and theres no weak link," Dixon said.

As for for those hardships he endured and almost leaving the program in 2020, Dixon says he is back to loving the game which has improved his play and confidence.

"I feel great. I feel back to loving the game and thats what is most important...Once i got back to that point of purely playing on confidence, just playing on, 'I'm better than the guy in front of me,' and being able to play through that has been huge for me. So that transition has helped a lot," Dixon explained.

Overall, Dixon is looking to see success in what should be his final season at Utah. He no longer wants to be a streaky contributor, but consistent and someone who can be counted on each and every game.

"I just want to have success. These last few years I've had my little spurts here and there but I want to be a consistent player throughout the year. Not just having one game where I have some success and the next game fall off a bit. I want to have a consistent week to week basis where I am doing well," He said.

With the questions surrounding who will contribute outside of Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis, Dixon will have an opportunity to again shine. While some are also wondering as to whether or not he may contribute on special teams, he wasn't sure if he'd be involved.

