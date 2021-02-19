Utah's Whittingham Ready For The "Complete Rebuild" In Quarterback Room

Utah's quarterback room went from being one of the most depleted and worst position groups on the team at the end of the season to now the position group with the most excitement and promise entering winter workouts and spring practice

Following the graduation of Drew Lisk and transfer of Jake Bentley, Utah's offseason at the quarterback position wasn't looking very promising.

Add in the injury and subsequent surgery to season-opening starter Cam Rising, who won't be ready until summer/fall camp, and the quarterback room was looking extremely dismal at best. Only freshman walk-on Cooper Justice remained healthy and on the roster a week after the season ended.

But then came good news as Utah signed four-star quarterback Peter Costelli, who's already on campus, as the one of the best signees in program history.

Courtesy of Peter Costelli Twitter account

Following Costelli's signing came the addition of transfers Charlie Brewer (Baylor) and Ja'Quinden Jackson (Texas), two players who instantly make Utah's quarterback room among the most talented in the conference. It's something head coach Kyle Whittingham not only acknowledges, but embraces.

“Really, the quarterback room is almost a complete rebuild,” Whittingham said. “Cam will be ready, hopefully, by July. That should make for some interesting competition in the fall.”

Ironically of the five quarterbacks — including Rising — only one of them has played more than one quarter since the 2019 season; and that's Brewer.

Rising has played just one full quarter of football since he was in high school in 2017. Jackson redshirted at Texas this past fall after suffering an ACL injury during his 2019 high school season in Texas. Costelli missed the 2020 high school season in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Justice last played as a senior in high school in 2019.

Courtesy of Ja'Quinden Jackson Twitter

That's what makes the addition of Brewer all that more important as he comes with invaluable game experience.

“We’re elated that we do have him. He went into the portal and we jumped on him right away. We told him what we had to offer here as far as an opportunity,” Whittingham said of Brewer. “Bottom line, Charlie felt good about what our plans were and the opportunity he had here. He felt like it was a good fit. We’re ecstatic that he’s here. He’ll be the guy in spring ball that will get the majority of the reps. We’ll see what happens.”

Brewer's career at Baylor was up-and-down, but the ups far outweighed the downs. Under former coach Matt Rhule, his junior season was something special when he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to just interceptions. He also added 344 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He led Baylor in a resurgent season to an 11-3 record before suffering losses to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately, this past season didn't go as planned for Brewer. With Rhule now off to the NFL, Brewer struggled under new head coach Dave Aranda in leading the Bears to a 2-7 record. He threw for just 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns (with eight interceptions), while adding 154 yards rushing and four scores.

As a four-year starter for Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games played. He also added 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns as one of college football's most dynamic talents.

Nov 7, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) walks off the field after their football game at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State would go on to win 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Whittingham isn't the only person high on Brewer and the Utes. With Rising attempting to recover from shoulder surgery on his throwing arm, it's unknown if he will be the same player he was prior to the injury.

That's why college football analyst R.J. Young of FOX Sports has listed Brewer among his top five transfers who will make an immediate impact for this upcoming season.

“He knows what it means to compete in a conference championship game against one of the better teams in the country,” Young said. “I think Utah can really start thinking of themselves as being a favorite to win the Pac-12 South, I think it’s going to be them and or USC. Charlie Brewer gives you a capable winner, a capable leader, a grad transfer, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not he’s gonna be eligible to play. Charlie Brewer is an absolutely outstanding passer of the football and he’s been on an 11-win Baylor team, that’s where Utah wants to go next year.”

Yet according to Young, Brewer isn't the only transfer heading to Utah who could've made the list. The Utes also picked up Jackson and running backs T.J. Pleder (Oklahoma) and Chris Curry (LSU) — all of whom could have an immediate impact.

With Whittingham already proclaiming that Brewer will receive a majority of the reps this spring, it can be determined that he will be offered every opportunity to seize the starting role and lead the Utes back to Pac-12 success.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka