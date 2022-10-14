Skip to main content
Utes Brant Kuithe posts positive message following ACL injury

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the 2022 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports.

Following an ACL injury, Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe is remaining positive on his road to recovery.
After experiencing a season-ending injury against Arizona State a few weeks back, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe posted a positive message this week and appears to be on the mend.

Following an injury in the first half against ASU in week four, Kuithe was then tended to for more than 20 minutes inside Utah's medical tent. Unfortunately, Kuithe then emerged from the tent with ice on his leg, crutches, and no pads. 

As anticipated it was later confirmed that Kuithe had indeed torn his ACL.

Now weeks later, the star tight end posted on his Instagram that he is remaining positive and appears to be on the mend. Kuithe shared that he is being taken care of by Dr. Neal Elattrache, an orthopedic surgeon and the head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

“'Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you. Time to move on and focus on doing everything in your power to prepare for surgery, ask all the questions to be sure you understand fully the procedure so that you may visualize it in your subconscious while being operated on and better the chance of it’s success. Then focus on the recovery process day by day by day. It’s a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that prior to this injury were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.' Thank you to everyone who reached out to me! Also a big thank you to Dr. Neal Elattrache and his team on the exceptional work and hospitality they have shown. This is hard but it’s supposed to be. I’ll be back don’t you worry," Kuithe stated on his Instagram.

As Kuithe now works towards a return, the biggest question is whether or not the talented tight end will be back in a Utah uniform or if he'll take his talents to the NFL.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled after a catch by Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Aubrey Nellems (22) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

According to tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, that remains in the air at this point as he could return with a redshirt year.

"Its a sad day to have lost Brant to an ACL injury," Whittingham said. "He's on his way to recovery, we wish him well and hope he has a fast and speedy recovery...his future is still kind of in the air as far as what he decides to do with next year. Whether he goes into the draft or he does have a redshirt year available if he chose to come back."

For now, the offense will continue to lean on Dalton Kincaid and involve him more in absence of Kuithe.

