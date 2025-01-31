Utes in the NFL: Brian Johnson being considered for Texans OC position, per report
Brian Johnson is once again in the mix for an NFL offensive coordinator position.
The former Utah quarterback, currently serving as the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for the Washington Commanders, is set to interview with the Houston Texans for their offensive coordinator role. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is among the candidates Houston is considering as they look to revamp their offense following the dismissal of Bobby Slowik.
Johnson's recent work with the Commanders showcased his ability to develop quarterbacks, as he played a key role in guiding Washington’s passing game to a top-four ranking in the NFL during the 2024 season. He was instrumental in the development of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who quickly became a star under his mentorship. Before joining the Commanders, Johnson spent three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, first as the quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator. His time in Philadelphia saw significant success, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022 season when he worked closely with Jalen Hurts.
Despite helping the Eagles finish as a top-10 scoring offense in 2023, Johnson was let go after the team struggled late in the season, finishing with a 1-6 skid and an early playoff exit. He interviewed for multiple head coaching positions before ultimately landing in Washington. Now, he could be on the move again as he eyes a return to a play-calling role in Houston.
Kyle Whittingham and Utah projected to win Big 12 with CFB Playoff bid in 2025
The Texans are looking to maximize the potential of C.J. Stroud, who has already won playoff games in his first two NFL seasons. Stroud excelled in his rookie year, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, but Houston’s offense regressed in 2024, finishing 22nd in total yards and 19th in scoring. Stroud was sacked 52 times and faced the highest pressure rate among quarterbacks with more than seven starts, exposing weaknesses in the offensive scheme.
The Holy War between Utah and BYU pulls in highest TV audience over past decade
Johnson’s track record of developing quarterbacks makes him a strong candidate to take over Houston’s offense. If he lands the job, he will look to help Stroud take another leap, much like he did with both Hurts and Daniels.