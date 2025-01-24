The Holy War between Utah and BYU pulls in highest TV audience over past decade
The 2024 Holy War between Utah and BYU delivered fireworks both on and off the field, drawing an audience of 2.07 million, the highest viewership for the rivalry in the past decade.
This figure significantly surpassed the decade-long average of 1.37 million, cementing the game's status as a marquee event in college football. While fans in Salt Lake City and Provo may have grumbled about the late kickoff, the primetime slot brought a larger national audience to witness the 22-21 defeat at BYU, showcasing the intensity and tradition of one of college football's most storied rivalries.
Utah continued to shine in its inaugural Big 12 season, finishing as the conference's third most-watched team with an average viewership of 1.79 million per game. Only Colorado, powered by the "Prime Effect" and averaging 3.86 million viewers, and Kansas State (1.51 million) attracted more eyes. Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes remained a national sensation for the second consecutive year, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.
BYU, despite a strong 10-win campaign, averaged 1.37 million viewers, placing fourth in the Big 12. While the Cougars narrowly missed out on a spot in the Big 12 Championship, they ended their season on a high note with a commanding 36-14 victory over Sanders' Colorado team in the Alamo Bowl. The win marked a satisfying conclusion to their season and added another chapter to their growing Big 12 legacy.
Utah will open the 2025 season with a high-profile matchup at the iconic Rose Bowl against UCLA on August 30. The game between the former Pac-12 rivals promises to set the tone for the new season as Utah continues its transition into Big 12 competition.
For both Utah and BYU, the Holy War rivalry demonstrated the growing national appeal of their programs and the enduring passion of their fanbases, setting the stage for future must-watch matchups in conference play.