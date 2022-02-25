Skip to main content
Utes on the rise: Cornerback Clark Phillips III
Team(s)
Utah Utes

Utes on the rise: Cornerback Clark Phillips III

After an impressive 2021 performance, soon to be Sophomore Clark Phillips III is one of the Utes on the rise for the 2022 campaign.

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

After an impressive 2021 performance, soon to be Sophomore Clark Phillips III is one of the Utes on the rise for the 2022 campaign.

With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made a lot of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly players on the rise.

The following is a recap and analysis of freshman Clark Phillips III, his 2021 contributions, and what potential may lie in store.

A four-star recruit and rated the No. 4 cornerback in the country out of high school, Phillips is one of the best recruiting flips in program history as he originally was committed to Ohio State but switched over to Utah shortly after visiting. Since then, Phillips has become one of the premiere playmakers on the defense and a true leader despite only being a freshman.

Primarily starting all 14 games at right cornerback, Phillips absolutely locked down the secondary to the point where quarterbacks were taking a serious gamble throwing his direction, as he led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended with 15.

Read More

Over the course of the year, Phillips finished the season with 63 total tackles for third most on the team while leading the defense with 13 pass break-ups and finishing second behind Devin Lloyd with two interceptions. From these contributions he strung together notable performances such as six tackles and a critical pick-six against Washington State, nine tackles (season-high) and three pass break-ups against USC and a star-studded performance in the Rose Bowl with six stops, one forced fumble and an interception.

For his efforts, Phillips was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was atop freshmen in the league with 11 passes defended during conference play. He was also ranked No. 3 on PFF’s list of top 10 returning corners as over his last six games he was the highest-graded outside corner in the country.

Phillips made incredible strides this last season and demonstrated elite defensive abilities as he took on some of the most difficult assignments in all of college football. Not only did he handle those situations with a veteran-like-demeanor but he orchestrated some of the season's biggest plays. With his disciplined body control, ability to quickly change direction and pester offenses by making plays without interfering, Phillips is not far off from an NFL career.

As for the future, Phillips is already stepping into leadership roles as he is one of five spring ball captains. Chances are, Phillips' role will only increase as the 2022 season approaches and there should be no surprise if he’s wearing a “C” on his jersey come September 3. In regards to his future contributions, Phillips will command the secondary and be a major part of Utah’s opportunity to defend their Pac-12 title and make another run at a New Year's Bowl game as he continues to attract an abundance of NFL attention. Simply said, Phillips is one of the most impressive Utes on the rise.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes on the rise: Cornerback Clark Phillips III

By Cole Bagley
14 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Football

Utes on the rise: Cornerback Malone Mataele

By Cole Bagley
Feb 24, 2022
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl.
Football

Utes on the rise: Running Back Micah Bernard

By Cole Bagley
Feb 23, 2022
Utah freshman No. 5 Gianna Kneepkens.
Basketball

Utah Women's Basketball defeats UCLA on the road for first time since 2000

By Tessa Bagley
Feb 21, 2022
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Utes on the rise: Defensive end Van Fillinger

By Cole Bagley
Feb 20, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts after a sack in the first quarter on Washington State Cougars quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes on the rise: Defensive Tackle Junior Tafuna

By Cole Bagley
Feb 19, 2022
Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) jumps on a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl
Football

Utes on the rise: Safety Cole Bishop

By Cole Bagley
Feb 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.59.56 PM
Football

Flying under the radar, Jett Meine could be Utah's next diamond in the rough

By Cole Bagley
Feb 17, 2022