Utes on the rise: Running Back Micah Bernard

With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made most of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly players on the rise.

The following is a recap and analysis of freshman running back Micah Bernard, his 2021 contributions, and what potential may lie in store.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Bernard was a solid addition for the University of Utah as they beat out several other Pac-12 schools to secure the shifty back. With 14 total offers, the 2017 All-CIF Southern Section Division 10 and Cal-Hi Junior all-state and Area Offensive Player of the Year attracted the attention of programs such as Oregon, Oregon State, USC, and Washington State, but ultimately chose Utah.

A solid option out of the backfield, Bernard fulfilled whatever assignment he was given to the fullest. Demonstrated in his performance against BYU as the Utes would eventually lose to the Cougars, Bernard kept fighting as he finished with a career-high 146 yards on 12 carries and a career-long 50 yard rush.

Over the course of the season, Bernard finished with 523 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 87 carries (6.0 average) for third most rushing yards on the team. He also had 251 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 26 receptions (9.6 average) for fifth most receiving yards.

From his offensive contributions, Bernard strung together notable performances that included 110 yards and one touchdown on 12 rushes against Stanford and 94 all-purpose yards against Arizona with a career-high 60 receiving yards. He also capped off the season with an appearance at cornerback in the Rose Bowl, leading the team with 10 total tackles while rushing for 31 yards and recording a magnificent receiving touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

For his efforts, Bernard’s 12.2 yards per carry against BYU ranked fourth all time in program history for a single game. He also led all running backs with 26 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

While the running room struggled to find its identity for the first few games, and Bernard eventually filled the third spot behind Tavion Thomas and T.J. Pledger, Bernard was a swiss-army-knife as he fulfilled whatever was asked of him. Not only was he an excellent third option out of the backfield who proved to be shifty and elusive through the trenches, but he also was often on the receiving end of a lot of bail out and dump off passes from Cameron Rising.

Notably, Bernard also stepped up for the Utes during the Rose Bowl when injuries had plagued their secondary. With several starters and second-string corners out, Bernard fulfilled the difficult task against the Buckeyes and played his heart out despite the outcome. To ask a freshman to play a difficult position on the opposite side of the football and watch him give every ounce of blood, sweat and tears is all you could ask for, especially if you ask head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Yeah, Micah, he gave us everything he had, and we appreciate his courage for making that change. He hadn’t played DB since high school, and to be willing to do that for us, I’m proud of him, very proud,” Whittingham said.

As for the future, it's important to remember that Bernard still has three years of eligibility remaining. Despite red-shirting in 2019 and playing in all five games during the 2020 season, the eligibility freeze means he will only be a sophomore going into 2022. With the improvement he demonstrated from 2020 to 2021, his versatility, elusiveness and a willingness to fulfill whatever task he is assigned, Bernard will continue to grow and so will his role as long as he applies himself as he has before.

