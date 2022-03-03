Utes on the rise: Safety Kamo'i Latu

With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made a lot of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly on the rise for 2022.

The following is a recap and analysis of freshman Kamo’i Latu, his 2021 contributions, and what potential may lie in store.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Latu was a stellar addition to the Utah secondary as the Utes beat out several other Pac-12 schools to secure his commitment. With 11 total offers, the former Hawaii all-state safety attracted the attention of Colorado, Washington, Washington State, and USC, but ultimately chose Utah.

Demonstrating the depth of the Utah defense, Latu was up to the task whenever his name was called. After seeing action in all 14 games, Latu showed a lot of promise with several notable contributions and a stand-out performance against USC, leading the team with 10 tackles.

As the season came to an end, Latu recorded 19 tackles for 14th most on the team in addition to three pass break-ups. From these defensive contributions, Latu strung together notable performances such as two tackles in back-to-back games against Weber State and BYU, two tackles against Oregon State later in the season, and a career-high 10 tackles with one pass break-up against USC.

For his efforts, Latu was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for October 11.

After making appearances in all five games on special teams in 2020, Latu was finally given an opportunity to play his true safety position in 2021. While he didn’t take as many snaps as others on the team and only got one start, Latu gave a solid preview of what he’s capable of and the skills he possesses.

In that one and only start, Latu led the entire defense with 10 tackles, seven of which came in the first half as he helped the Utes maintain a strong early lead in what turned out to be a monumental victory. He remained composed in open space, had a nose for the ball and demonstrated solid technique in stopping ball carriers.

As for the future, the defense has quite a few positions to fill with the departures of Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney. In their absence, Latu should compete for a starting position and at a minimum, a majority of the snaps. With his impressive demonstration against USC in a starting role, an ability to quickly and effectively cover downfield, a solid change of direction and a nose for the ball, Latu has the potential to be a leader of the RSNB (Relentless, Smart, Nasty, Ballhawks) culture moving forward.

