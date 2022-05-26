Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: Bryson Barnes

Despite not making our top 10 list, quarterback Bryson Barnes had a phenomenal spring performance and was able to prove that the Rose Bowl wasn't just a spur of the moment thing, but that he can legitimately play at this level. While still in a dead-heat competition for QB2 with Ja'Quinden Jackson, Barnes illustrated that Utah's quarterback room is deep and he very well could be the successor of Cameron Rising whenever he departs.

While the Rose Bowl outcome was disappointing, there were a lot of positive takeaways from the game which included Barnes late heroics after Rising went down with injury. Even though Barnes was just a freshman walk-on, he came in and orchestrated an impressive drive, going 57 yards on six plays in 2:28, which he capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid for the game-tying touchdown.

“For some odd reason, ever since we won the championship and knew we were going to the Rose Bowl, I had a feeling I was going in,” Barnes said. “Not that it changed my preparation for the game, because as a back-up you have to be prepared for that exact moment to come up at any given moment. So I felt like I was prepared and when that moment came it wasn’t a shock, it was just like go do it, get it done.”

It's not often that a backup quarterback comes into a game, especially the Rose Bowl for that matter, and drives the team down the field for a game-tying touchdown. But thats exactly what Barnes did, and during spring camp he demonstrated that it wasn't some sort of in the moment fluke.

“I’m just gonna do my thing. I’m not gonna overthink anything, just gotta play ball you know. Prepare the same way you would regardless, that’s always been my philosophy coming here is, just keep preparing, just go do your thing. Don't overthink just go out there, do the work off the field and it’ll pay off on the field,” Barnes said.

After a formidable camp and keeping Texas-transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson on his toes in a dead heat competition for QB2, Barnes showed what he was made of with an impressive performance in the spring game.

Playing for Team White, Barnes led the game with 157 passing yards on 9-18 with two touchdowns, in addition to a game-high 47 yards on the ground. During his performance, he demonstrated a veteran-like demeanor with calmness and composure. He simply makes the right plays at the right time and rarely takes risks.

Barnes also showed that he's got some decent wheels and a few moves as he ran 55 yards for a touchdown, even though it was eventually called back on a penalty.

Overall, Barnes has some promising potential and is an exceptional athlete. While its still unknown as to who will be QB2 for the 2022 season, and what implications that may have on who replaces Rising if he declares for the draft, Barnes is a worthy replacement that very well could prove himself to be the guy moving forward.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes