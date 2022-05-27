Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: Clark Phillips III

Despite not making our top 10 list, sophomore cornerback Clark Phillips III appears to be composed to not only take his game to the next level, but is ready to step into and fulfill a much needed leadership role amongst the secondary.

With the departure of several key upperclassmen, including Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney from the secondary, Utah's defense is in dire need of leadership. While the team continues to develop and figure out their 2022 identity, Phillips embraced a leadership role during spring camp and should be on track to be a primary leader for the 2022 season.

“I feel like we have great leadership,” Phillips stated. “I feel like we have that established in guys like myself, I think about guys like JaTravis Broughton, Cole Bishop, guys that started to establish themselves as leaders throughout last season. It’ll be for us now, times like now during spring ball, fall camp to continue to establish that leadership, that presence and promote that culture that we stand for.”

Having been named as one of the spring captains and given his high volume of contribution, Phillips should have a "C" on his jersey this fall and will be presented the opportunity to lead the defense. While its tough to imagine the Utes without their anchor Devin Lloyd, Phillips is a similar type of player who can lead by both word and example.

"He [Phillips] just shows up everyday ready to work," JaTravis Broughton said. "He’s one of a kind. He came here ready with a plan and we just help each other get better because I know when he makes a play, I gotta make the next play…so just pushing each other.”

During spring, Phillips was also busy working on his game and is preparing for his best season yet, which should allow him to pick up where he left off as one of the top corners in the country. According to PFF, Over the last six games of the 2021 season, Phillips was the highest-graded outside corner in the country. He allowed 0.34 yards per coverage snap during that time and finished the season with nine pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 passing stops. He also concluded the season with 63 total tackles for third most on the team.

Going into 2022, Phillips focus will be technique and creating more turnovers. If he's able to do that and take yet another leap in terms of production, Phillips should be one of the top corners taken off the board in next year's draft as he's already proven himself to be an elite defender.

