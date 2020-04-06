AllUtes
FB Video: NFL draft to be done virtually amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a memo on Monday that the 2020 NFL draft will be conducted virtually with all personnel of NFL teams in separate locations.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell said. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."

Originally set to be held in Las Vegas, this decision comes on the heels after the NFL's general manager subcommittee recommended that the draft delayed. The reason being is that many GM's and teams are nervous that there isn't enough time for them to conduct proper physicals and interviews ahead of draft time.

The draft staying in its original time slot is no surprise as Goodell sent out a memo on March 26 detailing as much. He also threatened "disciplinary action" for teams who chose to speak out regarding the draft taking place.

With the draft going virtually, there will be no "green" room for prospects and their families to await their name called — but some of them have been invited to participate "live" via their respective locations.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

