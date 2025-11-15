What the new YouTube TV-ESPN deal means for Utah Utes fans moving forward
The Walt Disney Company and YouTube TV announced a new multi-year distribution deal that will restore ESPN, ABC and other channels to the platform's 10 million subscribers after a nearly two-week blackout period.
ESPN and ABC have already returned to YouTube TV, according to a social media post from ESPN PR. Subscribers had been without the Disney-owned channels since Oct. 30, leaving YouTube TV subscribers without access to two weekends of sporting events and a pair of "Monday Night Football" games.
The new deal will also grant YouTube TV subscribers the ability to view ESPN Unlimited and ESPN+ content, according to Sports Business Journal. ESPN Unlimited is a new streaming service that provides live feeds from ESPN's linear channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC and SEC networks, and ESPN on ABC.
What does this mean for Utah fans?
The new deal comes ahead of Saturday's pivotal Big 12 battle between Utah and Baylor, set for 5 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
Utes fans who double as YouTube TV subscribers weren't able to watch the last two weekends of college football games on ESPN's channels, including Utah's 45-14 victory over Cincinnati on Nov. 1. The carriage dispute also left them without a way to watch ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show when it was in Salt Lake City for the Bearcats game.
Based on the report from Sports Business Journal, the new agreement between Google's streaming platform and Disney will allow Utah men's basketball fans who watch through YouTube TV — particularly those living outside of the Salt Lake City area — opportunities to watch the Runnin' Utes when they play on ESPN+.
Utah's next three games, starting with Saturday's matchup against Sam Houston (7 p.m. MT), will be televised on ESPN+. The Runnin' Utes will be back on the streaming service for their Dec. 2 contest at Cal (ACC Network Extra), and then again four days later when they host Cal Baptist at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Seven of Utah's 18 Big 12 games will be on either ESPN+ or one of the network's linear channels, including its Jan. 10 clash with AJ Dybantsa and BYU (ESPN).
On the gridiron, it remains to be seen which channel will carry Utah's Nov. 22 game against Kansas State. The Utes' regular season finale against Kansas on Nov. 28 will air on either ABC or ESPN.
How to watch Utah vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: McLane Stadium | Waco, Texas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2