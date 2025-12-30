What Utah players said ahead of Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

About 24 hours away from taking the field for the Las Vegas Bowl, Utah's Devon Dampier and Lander Barton addressed the media during a joint media availability media session with the Utes' opponent, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

Much of the intrigue surrounding Wednesday's game at Allegiant Stadium centered on Utah's new head coach, Morgan Scalley, and all that the transition from Kyle Whittingham to Scalley entailed since Whittingham's decision to not coach in the Las Vegas Bowl and join Michigan instead came about on Dec. 26.

Here's what Dampier and Barton had to say about the coaching change during Tuesday's media session.

Barton on any adjustments the team has made with Scalley in charge

"I mean, it's been a very smooth transition, and it kind of just happened upon us quickly. But, I mean, there's no changes. Practice is structured the same way. All of our schedule is the same. So, I mean, it's kind of like a new energy; new life, really, it's exciting. The future is here. We knew it was coming, but we didn't know this fast. I think it's just new excitement for everybody."

Dampier on how Scalley taking over impacts his future plans

"We gotta get this game out of the way. There's a lot of seniors that haven't played, been playing for this this whole entire year. So that's honestly where my focus is at overall. But man, I can't say enough how much I love being a Ute."

"I knew coming here Scalley was going to have this opportunity back then, before I even came here, so I knew what the situation was when I signed up for this. I'm very confident in what the future holds."

Barton on any differences fans might notice with Scalley in charge

"I think what you will see tomorrow from our our team is a ton of energy. That's what I feel like I've noticed the most through our practices. I feel like we have kind of a new a new life, new new inspiration in the team. And it's really cool. I feel like people are playing light, having fun and cutting loose."

"I think that's going to show up tomorrow. When it comes to staff changes or anything, I think that what that has done is cause people to have a little bit new energy about them. So I think that's going to show up."

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS