What Whittingham said following Utah's victory over No. 7 USC

"That has to go down as one of the most exciting games in Rice-Eccles Stadium history. What a performance by our football team, and that's a good football team that we beat. They are a really good team, talented and well-coached. Caleb Williams is tremendous, and the receiving core is as good as there is in the country. We had our hands full and had a tough time getting stops on defense, particularly early in the game, but we made the one we needed most at the end. Our offense, from start to finish, was outstanding. Cameron Rising, competitor, warrior, you name it, he's a champion. Dalton Kincaid, I don't know what the record is for catches or yards by a tight end, but he has to be at that doorstep. He has to be one of the tight ends in the country. Our football team's sheer grit and determination to continue to hang in there were outstanding, and it's a joy to coach those guys. I love coaching this team, and I am proud to be associated with them. This keeps us in the race, and we have a lot of football left. We have to take it one game at a time and continue to get better as a team."

Question: Was there any doubt that you would go for the two-point conversion?

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Whittingham: "I talked to Coach Ludwig when the drive started and said if we score here and the clock isn't in our favor, we are going for two. If there are a couple of minutes left, we will kick the PAT. So it played out exactly to our benefit. When there were 35 seconds left, it was already predetermined; we knew the play call. We had talked about it at the onset of the drive."

Question: Does this feel like more than one win?

Kyle Whittingham: "Well, they all count as one, but this seems like a pretty big win on a national stage, on Fox, and against a top 10-ranked team. This is great for our brand, program, university, and community. There are a lot of positives."

Question: How rewarding was it to see Cameron Rising make that play at the end of the game?

Kyle Whittingham: "Absolutely. We called a play where the ball would be in his hands to either find an open receiver or tuck it and get in the end zone, and he did just that. He has been so incredible for us ever since he took over for us. It's a great feeling to have him at the control of the offense."

Question: Was there a turning point in this game?

Kyle Whittingham: "I don't think there was in this game. I think it was a matter of us continuing to fight and scratch and claw our way into the game. It was a scoring contest there, and you know field goals would not be in the equation for this game. In fact, when we drove the football, I told Coach Ludwig you're in four-down territory once we reached midfield. Field goals were going to get you off the pace and off schedule. The offense responded and made a bunch of first downs again. I don't think there was a pivotal turning point. It was just a matter of staying after it, and a never say die attitude. It was great to get that win with Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe's mothers here at the game. Internally we had dedicated this game to our fallen teammates, and how rewarding to be able to give those mothers the game ball in the locker room after the game."

Question: Was there a boost after the parents received the helmets?

A hand painted helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Whittingham: "Absolutely, and between the third and fourth quarters, the tribute we put up., that gives me a boost every game, and I think our players feel the same way, and it's a great way to continue to remember those two young men."

Question: How has Dalton Kincaid stepped up after losing Kuithe?

Kyle Whittingham: "I was very confident he could, but it wasn't just Dalton [Kincaid] who needed to step up. It was a few other guys as well. The tight end room has some talented young men in Munir McClain, Thomas Yassmin, and Logan Kendall, so three or four guys needed to be a concerted effort to pick up the slack for Brant. Those guys certainly did. Money Parks has been more of a contributor since Brant went down, and so has Jaylen Dixon. Brant was a big part of our offensive production, but I think our players have done a good job of picking up the slack in his absence."

Question: What changed defensively in the second half to get more pressure?

Kyle Whittingham: "We first challenged the d-line to up the pressure and became more of a pass rush mindset and getting better off the ball, and that helped. We also dialed up a little more pressure in the second half and brought more five, six, seven-man pressures, and I think it was a combination of those things."

