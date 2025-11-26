Where Utah landed in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of regular season finale
Utah's come-from-behind win over a .500 team in Week 13 put into question the Utes' College Football Playoff at-large bid hopes going into the final week of the regular season.
Tuesday's CFP rankings reveal confirmed Utah would need quite a bit of help if it was going to earn a spot on the 12-team bracket without winning the Big 12.
The Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 following their come-from-behind victory over Kansas State, which rushed for 472 yards and led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 51-47 final from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Miami leapfrogged its way to the No. 12 spot heading into a pivotal ACC clash with No. 22 Pitt (10 a.m. MT, ABC). The Hurricanes (9-2, 5-2 ACC) needed a win to have a chance at playing for the conference championship. Utes fans, meanwhile, would prefer a Panthers victory with the hope that a third loss would knock Miami out of at-large contention.
Utah would probably like as much chaos as possible to ensue over the Thanksgiving weekend, especially if it involves other at-large contenders (any team around the No. 12 spot) losing.
An appearance in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 title game would give the Utes their best hope at punching a ticket to the playoff.
For that to happen, four scenarios would need to play out over the weekend: Utah would need to beat Kansas (Friday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN); Arizona State has to defeat Arizona (Friday 7 p.m. MT, Fox); BYU must take care of business against UCF (Saturday 11 a.m. MT, ESPN2); and (probably the least likely outcome of the bunch) West Virginia has to upset Texas Tech (Saturday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN).
That would set up a rematch between Utah and BYU for the right to be called Big 12 champions and earn an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.
Fourth CFP Rankings of 2025
- Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
- Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (11-0, 8-0 SEC)
- Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC)
- Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)
- Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten)
- Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC)
- Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
- Notre Dame (9-2)
- Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC)
- BYU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)
- Miami (9-2, 5-2 ACC)
- Utah (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)
- Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
- Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten)
- Texas (8-3, 5-2 SEC)
- USC (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten)
- Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC)
- Tennessee (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
- Arizona State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12)
- SMU (8-3, 6-1 ACC)
- Pitt (8-3, 6-1 ACC)
- Georgia Tech (9-2, 6-2 ACC)
- Tulane (9-2, 6-1 AAC)
- Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12)
Projected College Football Playoff bracket
- No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (winner plays No. 4 Georgia)
- No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (winner plays No. 1 Ohio State)
- No. 11 Miami vs. No. 6 Oregon (winner plays No. 3 Texas A&M)
- No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 Ole Miss (winner plays No. 2 Indiana)
Utah's College Football Playoff Résumé
Rankings based on ESPN FPI
- Strength of record: No. 17 (No. 3 in Big 12)
- Strength of schedule: No. 55 (No. 11 in Big 12)
- Remaining strength of schedule: No. 47 (No. 10 in Big 12)
- Notable wins: vs. No. 20 Arizona State, vs. Cincinnati
- Losses: vs. No. 5 Texas Tech, at No. 11 BYU