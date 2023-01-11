Skip to main content
Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports.

Why did Cam Rising choose to return to Utah for the 2023 season?

Following his decision to return for the 2023 season, Cameron Rising shared why he'll be coming back.
On Monday, January 9, veteran quarterback Cameron Rising put the minds of Utah fans at ease as he officially announced his return for the 2023 season.

While certainly exciting and positive news, one has to wonder why Rising chose to return for the 2023 campaign, especially after he initially indicated that the Stanford game was going to be his last at Rice Eccles.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Shortly after his announcement, Mountain America Credit Union posted an exclusive interview segment with Rising which revealed exactly how and when he reached his decision to return.

According to Rising, after much thought, consideration and conversation with his loved ones, he decided about a week before the Rose Bowl that returning made the most sense.

"It just felt right staying...everything just feels right. We've got a great coaching staff with great players. I know everyone is going to be itching to go out there and go a step above winning the Pac-12. I know everyone is going to be up to the task," Rising explained.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising hoists the Pac-12 Championship trophy after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising hoists the Pac-12 Championship trophy after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.

Like Rising said, with players like Devaughn Vele, Brant Kuithe, and Thomas Yassmin returning for the 2023 season as well, Utah will have a great opportunity to not only complete the three-peat, but given their schedule, there's an opportunity to make next year the greatest season of all-time.

With non-conference opponents like Florida and Baylor, in addition to games against Washington, Oregon, USC and Oregon State, if Utah can run the table or emerge as Conference Champions with just a single loss, Utah would easily make the College Football Playoff. They'd also have an opportunity to finally win the Rose Bowl and all those returning would greatly increase their draft stock.

When you boil it down, this decision just makes sense for Rising and Co. While 2022 was a great season and going back-to-back was certainly impressive, another year will help Rising and his teammates prepare even more to enter the draft after the 2023 season.

