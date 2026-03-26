Why Utah's Daniel Bray is primed for big sophomore season

To say Daniel Bray is due for a "breakout" going into his sophomore year with the Utah football program would be a bit of a fallacy, considering he already turned heads during his freshman season.

If anything, the system offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven is currently installing for the Utes should put the former three-star recruit on an even bigger stage in 2026.

"He's one I would love to be able to expand his role so you see what he can do," McGiven said of Bray. "He's a really dynamic player."

Bray wasn't expected to serve in any kind of meaningful role going into the 2025 campaign, but after working his way up the depth chart and making his debut in late September, Utah's offensive coaching staff found ways to get the ball in his hands as a gadget receiver and as a traditional tail back in the backfield.

Bray's touches were still somewhat limited for the most part, as Utah already had a couple of capable backs in Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers. Yet, following a big game against BYU (121 rush yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts), it became clear the Fort Worth, Texas, native had a bright future ahead of him.

As part of the team's preparation process for the 2026 season, Utah is installing a new offense McGiven has brought with him from his previous stop, Utah State. What that exactly means for Bray's role remains to be seen, though McGiven is privy to what made the 5-foot-10 speedster so effective last season.

"I would be remiss if I wasn't studying last year's offense, and especially the guys that were involved in it," McGiven said. "There are some guys coming back that did some things in that system, with Wayshawn, with the way they used Daniel Bray."

"It's not really expanding the role, but it's kind of what you're asking them to do within the system," McGiven said. "So it's like, how much more can we put on their plate?"

All things considered, Bray probably wouldn't mind shouldering a heavier load. He recorded 48 total touches (40 rushes, eight receptions) plus returned five kickoffs for 95 total yards (19 yards on average). He also averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per reception, totaling 339 yards from scrimmage across his nine appearances.

A good chunk of Bray's yards came off jet sweeps, which granted him a lot of space to work with as he came off the edge with a full head of steam. He also took handoffs and tosses in the backfield, showcasing his versatility as a do-it-all offensive weapon.

Expect McGiven and his staff to create similar opportunities for Bray in 2026.