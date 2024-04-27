All Utes

Former Utah Stars Jonah Elliss and Father Luther Elliss Make NFL Draft History

Kevin Borba

Friday marked a historical day for the Utah football program and the NFL Draft.

A round after safety Cole Bishop was taken, Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick. On top of his NFL dreams coming true, the now-former Utes star pass-rusher made history with his father Luther Elliss.

According to a social media post by the team, they became the first father-son duo in program history to be drafted into the NFL from Utah.

Luther had an impressive 10-year NFL career that saw him named to two Pro-Bowls. Jonah will have a chance to carve out a role right away for the Broncos, who badly needed to generate more pressure on the quarterback. He also becomes the fourth Elliss member in the NFL as his brothers Chritsian (New England Patriots) , Noah (Philadelphia Eagles), and Kaden (Atlanta Falcons) are all in the league.

