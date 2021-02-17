Competition Continues To Ramp Up For Utah Volleyball With Oregon Up Next

After achieving its highest ranking in program history at No. 7, Utah went out and swept visiting USC over the weekend. But now upstart Oregon comes to town, ranked No. 22 in the nation at 6-2 and looking for its signature win of the season

Entering the season, Utah head coach Beth Launiere knew it was going to be unlike any season Utah has ever had before.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, massive changes have taken place. The season has been pushed back to the winter, traveling is much more of a nuisance and solitary confinement act than building team camaraderie and finally, the schedule has been completely upended with 'weekend series' taking place.

With the just the pandemic alone, this season has promised to be unlike anything ever before. But for Launiere and the Utes, this season has the potential to be unlike anything ever experienced before in Utah history.

Never making it past the Sweet 16 in program history, this year's Utah team looks far better than that. The Utes look like a team poised to challenge for the national championship, and leading the way are three All-Americans in Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres.

"We couldn't be more proud of Dani, Kenzie, Berkeley and Saige," Launiere said. "Becoming a two-time All-American and garnering first-team honors this year is an amazing honor for her and our program. Dani worked hard this past year to improve every aspect of her game and has become one of the top all-around players in the country."

"Kenzie carried a huge load for us both offensively and defensively, highlighted by being one of the top blockers in her position in the country," Launiere added. "Saige being named honorable mention All-American is a tribute to her work ethic, focus and determination over the past year. We are so excited and her future is bright, being just a sophomore."

Drews is off to a sensational start with two Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in the first four weeks of the season. She's averaging 4.93 kills, which ranks ninth in the country and tops in the Pac-12, while adding 2.62 digs per set.

Koerber is coming off her best match of the season this past Sunday against the Trojans, finishing with 14 kills and a career-high 20 digs, adding three aces and four blocks. Ka'aha'aina-Torres is averaging 10.67 assists per set, tops in the Pac-12 while adding a team-high 2.96 digs per set.

Dani Drews, Utah Volleyball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Utah is undefeated at 8-0 on the year, looking like a team that's capable of utter dominance but also one that doesn't get rattled very easily.

After losing just one set over its first four matches, the Utes have been pressed to five-set victories twice. Against Arizona State two weeks ago, Utah overcame a 2-1 deficit to win in five — and then last weekend against USC, the Utes nearly blew a 2-1 lead before buckling down in the fifth set for the win.

This is a team that does not cringe when the going gets tough, it's actually when Drews, Koerber and Ka'aha'aina-Torres come together even more — as evidenced in the victory over USC this past Sunday when they combined to score five of the Utes' final six points.

Standing in Utah's way from a perfect 10-0 start and potential jump up in the rankings is Oregon, a team who's emerged as the surprise of the conference after a 6-2 start and No. 22 national ranking.

Brooke Nuneviller is the star for the Ducks, becoming the first player in conference history to win both the offensive and defensive player of the week at the same time. She accomplished the feat this past week when she averaged 4.17 kills and 4.67 digs per set in leading Oregon to two straight-set sweeps over Arizona.

Much like the Utes, the Ducks are extremely battled tested after going 3-0 in five set matches thus far. Their biggest win of the season came when the Ducks split the weekend series with No. 15 UCLA, winning 3-0 in the finale.

Gloria Mutiri, a transfer from Kansas State, has emerged as a legitimate offensive threat to pair with Nuneviller after averaging 2.47 kills per set on a .292 hitting percentage this season.

This weekend will be the biggest test of the season for the Utes, and the first time they'll be able to prove that their perfect record and national ranking is legitimate. A weekend sweep will announce themselves as national title contenders as as Launiere believes, continue on the road to a season unlike any other.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka