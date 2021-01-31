Red Rocks Prove They're Legit Title Contenders In Thrashing Of Washington

The star of Maile O'Keefe continues to shine bright as she became the second gymnast in the country to score a perfect 10. But more than O'Keefe, the Red Rocks are proving they're legit title contenders after posting the nation's second highest score

When the Utah Red Rocks suffered their first loss in nearly two years a mere two weeks ago, it was unknown how the team would respond and deal with the adversity.

Well two competitions later and I think Utah has more than responded, they've made a statement.

Following their first 197+ score of the season last week, the Red Rocks turned in an even more impressive performance on Saturday night when they devoured Washington 197.475 to 193.300. It was the second highest score by a team in the nation this season, trailing only Florida who has posted scores of 197.850 and 197.500.

“Another big step for the program,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said. “We thought that there were some big shining moments. It was another strong performance."

For No. 4 Utah (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) though, the performance of the night came from the all-around champion Maile O'Keefe. The sophomore is really thriving this year after taking massive steps in the offseason.

She notched a perfect 10 on her balance beam routine, showcasing the beauty of moves with the power and precision it takes to be a national champion. When the perfect score was announced — the second one this season — O'Keefe was overcome with joy and started tearing up as her teammates surrounded and cheered for her.

“I would argue (it was my best routine ever) because my performance quality was a lot better throughout my dance,” O’Keefe said. “It was little things like looking at the judges, smiling, just being a tad bit more confident.”

What made O'Keefe's bar routine even more special was the fact that it came at a time when pressure was mounting.

Emilie LeBlanc, who led off on the beam routines for the Utes, had an uncharacteristic stumble and settled for a 9.250, her lowest score of the season. That put even more pressure on the five remaining Red Rocks if they wanted to negate LeBlanc's score.

Alexia Burch got things started with a 9.900, instantly changing Utah's fortunes. O'Keefe was the second to last routine with her perfect, which was followed by a phenomenal showing by Abby Paulson. Her 9.950 looked very reminiscent of the former All-American from last season, and gave her the confidence needed moving forward.

“Wow, that was incredible,” Farden said. “Emilie had a little mistake tonight, an uncharacteristic one, but then the next five. ... To see Maile get a perfect 10 and then Abby have one judge give her a 10, that was really great.”

Abby Paulson, Utah Gymnastics — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Paulson used that momentum to open up the final portion of the competition with a thrilling 9.900 score on floor. After a run of scores all in the 9.8 range, the stage was set for Sydney Soloski, Utah's anchor.

Soloski delivered with a career-high 9.975, even receiving a 10 from one of the judges.

Long before O'Keefe's 10 and Soloski's 9.975, the Red Rocks got off to a dominating start with Burch's 9.925 on vault to give Utah a 1.125-point lead after the first rotation.

Cristal Isa then kept the mojo going with a 9.925 score in the anchor spot of the bars routine, as the Utes were able to really show off their overall depth and talent against the Huskies.

"This is an elite score and as of right now, it is the second highest score in the nation," Farden said. "It was another big step for the team tonight and there were some big shining moments. It was similar to last weekend's efforts on the first two events and we are working on those areas. I do think that those events are not too far behind in terms of where floor and beam are at. If you look at our preseason and what we thought our strengths were, we are right there where we should be."

After two consecutive weeks at home, the Utes return to action on Saturday, Feb. 6 when they travel to Tempe to face Arizona State. Competition is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

