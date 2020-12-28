Red Rocks Ready To Start Season With 'Best Of Utah' Event

The second annual 'Best of Utah' gymnastics meet is set to return January 9 at the Maverick Center in West Valley City. Utah, BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah will all take part

The Red Rocks are back in action.

On January 9, the nationally-respected Utah gymnastics team will begin the 2021 season when it takes part in the second annual 'Best of Utah' event. It's set to start at 7 p.m. MT at the Maverick Center in West Valley City — and will also feature BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah.

No. 4 Utah will begin the competition on bars, No. 17 BYU will start on beam, No. 23 Southern Utah will open on vault while Utah State will take to the floor. The Red Rocks won last year's competition, followed by BYU, Southern Utah and Utah State.

Good news for gymnastics fanatics is that fans will be allowed in attendance for the event. The Maverick Center has a capacity of 12,600 and about 1,700 fans will be in attendance, roughly about 13.5% of full capacity. The seats will all be socially distanced.

General public seats went on sale Dec. 26 with regular priced tickets.

The Utes finished the 2020 season undefeated and were ranked No. 4 in the nation before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the season, thus allowing the team to pickup where they left off last season.

Florida and Oklahoma received the same amount of first-place votes BUT the Gators got the top spot thanks to having more overall votes, 1,167-1,152. LSU barely out-pointed the Utes, getting 1,076 compared to the Red Rocks 1,073. Michigan rounded out the top-5 with 1,060 votes.

