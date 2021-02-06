Trio Of Red Rocks Sweep Pac-12 Weekly Awards After Dominating Performance

The star of Maile O'Keefe continues to shine bright as she became the second gymnast in the country to score a perfect 10. But the Red Rocks proved last week that they are much more than O'Keefe as Abby Paulson and Alexia Burch also received Pac-12 superlatives

When the Utah Red Rocks suffered their first loss in nearly two years a mere two weeks ago, it was unknown how the team would respond and deal with the adversity.

Well two competitions later and I think Utah has more than responded, they've made a statement.

Following their first 197+ score of the season last week, the Red Rocks turned in an even more impressive performance on Saturday night when they devoured Washington 197.475 to 193.300. It was the second highest score by a team in the nation this season, trailing only Florida who has posted scores of 197.850 and 197.500.

“Another big step for the program,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said. “We thought that there were some big shining moments. It was another strong performance."

More than anything though, that performance showed that the Red Rocks are not only talented enough to win a national title, they have the depth to be truly special.

Maile O'Keefe, Abby Paulson and Alexia Burch all received Pac-12 weekly superlatives based on their performances against the Huskies. O'Keefe was named the gymnast of the week; Paulson named the specialist of the week; and Burch was voted as the Coaches' Choice award winner.

It was the second time O'Keefe was named the Pac-12 gymnast of the week, and arguably her most impressive performance after she scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam. It was only the second time a gymnast had scored a perfect 10 this season in any event.

Her all around score of 39.525 was the highest mark in the conference this season, as she holds two the two scores in the conference this season. She has won eight events on the year, two in each meet she's competed in thus far — ranking No. 2 in the nation on beam and No. 5 in the all-around competition.

While O'Keefe was the star, Paulson wasn't far behind her as she posted her best all-around meet of the season. She posted season highs in all three events she competed in, all while matching two career-high marks in her first ever specialist of the week award.

Her beam routine was something special as well as she finished with a 9.950, even receiving a perfect 10 from on judge — a special feat considering she followed O'Keefe's routine.

Paulson finished with a career-high tying marks of 9.850 on bars and a 9.900 score on floor — all three of her scores counted for the Utes.

Burch really emerged this meet to shine in both the vault and beam events, receiving her first Pac-12 weekly superlative of her career.

She led off the meet with a season-high 9.925 on the vault, her second consecutive meet of bringing home the vault title.But her most impressive performance was on the beam when she scored a 9.900 on Utah's second routine of the event. It was a huge momentum changer after the Red Rocks first competitor fell, putting a lot of pressure on the remaining team.

The Red Rocks are back in action this weekend when they host No. 16 Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 6. The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

