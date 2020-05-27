AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah celebrates Memorial Day with the right mindset

Ryan Kostecka

Every year, Memorial Day comes on a Monday towards the end of May. While it's typically filled with BBQ's, drinks, friends and laughter, this year brought us all something different.

With the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shutting down the country for two months, society is now getting a small sense of normalcy as states are slowly starting to reopen. But lost in that happiness was Memorial Day and what that day truly stands for.

The day is about memorializing, or remembering, all of those who've served in our nation's armed forces. From the men and women who've lost their lives to the ones who are still fighting today, this day serves as an honor for their sacrifice for the greater good as a country.

This day also symbolizes what the families and friends of these soldiers have gone through — all the triumphs and tribulations they've suffered in their lives as a direct result of our everyday freedom. Without the sacrifices they make for their own families, we might not be given the opportunity to love our lives the way we choose, so for that we salute them as well.

As our country enters another year of elections, we must always remember that first and foremost, we are all Americans. We are all truly on the same team and before we reach for hate, we must always remember what it means to be an American. We dishonor those who've given the ultimate sacrifice by reaching to hate and disrespect right away. As a nation, we must be better and it is on everyone of us to do so.

So, as Tuesday is now here and the events of yesterday become just a memory into what we look forward too happening once again, never forget why we celebrated in the first place. Never forget and live in their honor. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Viliami Pouha Highlights

Viliami Pouha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to allow voluntary in-person athletic workouts

The return of college athletics took another step forward when the Pac-12 announced that voluntary in-person athletic workouts were now acceptable, set to being on June 15.

Ryan Kostecka

Evolution of the G.O.A.T. — and who gets those honors for Utah athletics

Utah has a proud athletic history, touting multiple No. 1 overall picks and some of the best athletes to play professional and college sports — but which ones stand above the rest?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Omarion Fa’amoe Highlights

Omarion Fa’amoe is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 255-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the faster rising recruits in the country

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Michael Mokofisi Highlights

Michael Mokofisi is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 300-pound prospect is a three-star defensive tackle and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Kahanu Kia Highlights

Kahanu Kia is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 205-pound prospect is a three-star outside linebacker and the No. 5 recruit from the state of Hawaii

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Commit Trey Reynolds Highlights

Trey Reynolds is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who just committed to the Utes. The 6'2'', 235-pound recruit is a three-star linebacker who shows great potential in the middle of Utah's defense

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Thomas Cole Highlights

Thomas Cole is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'7'', 255-pound prospect is a four-star offensive tackle who possesses tons of potential at the collegiate level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Logan Fano Highlights

Logan Fano is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'4'', 230-pound prospect is a four-star defensive end and the No. 2 recruit from the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Ricky Park Highlights

Ricky Parks is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 192-pound prospect is a three-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka