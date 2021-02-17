Utah Softball Opens 2021 Season With 5-1 Record in Arizona

Led by the hitting of Haley Denning and Ellessa Bonstrom and pitching of Sydney Sandez, Utah picked up right where it left off last year and began the 2021 season with impressive showings at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona

When the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it came as particularly tough news to the Utah softball program.

Not predicted to due very well on the year, the Utes surprised the country with a victory over No. 14 Northwestern in the season opener. This was followed by a 14-4 record before the cancelation, with all of the losses coming to teams ranked in the top 12.

With unfinished business following last year, Utah was set to capitalize on that momentum when it began the season with Grand Canyon University before five games at the renowned Kajikawa Classic.

Powered by strong hitting from Haley Denning and Ellessa Bonstrom and the pitching of Sydney Sandez, the Utes went 5-1 on the weekend. The highlight was a 1-0 victory over in-state rival BYU, which was then followed two games later by their lone defeat in a 9-4 loss to No. 15 Arizona State.

Utah Softball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Thursday, Feb. 11

UTAH 6 — Grand Canyon 5 (8 innings)

The Utes wasted no time in beginning the season with a little bit of drama as the season-opener was full of it.

Tied 1-1 at the end of seven innings, Utah exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth inning before hanging on for dear life to secure the victory.

Denning was the big-time performer by going 3-for-5, with no hit being more important than her three-run triple in the eighth. Sandez didn't allow an earned run in 7.2 innings thrown, earning the victory.

Friday, Feb. 12 (Kajikawa Classic)

UTAH 2 — Seattle 1

Denning was once again the catalyst for the Utes, beginning the game with a single before coming around to score on a single by Julia Noskin. Bonstrom completed the scoring for the Utes with a solo bomb in the third inning.

Mary Beth Feldman threw 5.2 and gave up one unearned run, before being pulled for Sandez who earned the save after throwing 1.1 hitless innings.

UTAH 1 — BYU 0

In what was the best game of the weekend, Sandez threw a complete game shutout, giving up just six hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Utah was able to scratch across a run in the fifth inning when Savanah Whatley, who entered as a pinch hitter for Alyssa Palacios, drew a walk. After advancing to second base, Whatley crossed home plate following a single by Alyssa Barrera.

"One thing that every great team needs to learn how to do is win the close games," Utah head coach Amy Hogue said postgame. "We're definitely checking that off the list right now. (Three)-0 and all of the wins have been by one run. Our pitching staff is killing it right now, and our defense has been improving each game. Tomorrow we're going to need our hitters to start to square some balls up."

Ellessa Bonstrom, Utah Softball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Saturday, Feb. 13 (Kajikawa Classic)

UTAH 10 — Seattle 1 (5 innings)

After three consecutive one-run victories to open the season, the Utes wasted no time in establishing themselves in their second meeting with Seattle.

It was a long-ball affair for the Utes as they pounded three home runs in the game, solo shots by Bonstrom and Katie Faulk and a two-run blast by Madi Jacobus.

Halle Morris, in her first start of the season, picked up the win by throwing 4.0 innings and giving up just five hits and one earned run. She was relieved by Alicia Estrada, who made her college debut, and threw a hitless fifth inning.

No. 15 Arizona State 9 — UTAH 4

In what was their lone loss of the weekend, the Utes found themselves trailing 9-0 through four innings before rallying with four runs in the fifth inning to stay alive. Unfortunately it was all the offense could muster as Utah failed to deliver the big hit that could ultimately get them back into the game, leaving 10 runners on base.

Denning and Noskin each went 2-for-4 while Barrera added a two-run double. Mariah Lopez was tagged for five runs in 2.0 innings pitched, before Estrada gave up three runs in the third inning. Morris then took over for the final 3.0 innings, giving up just one run on two hits, facing only two batters over the minimum.

"Our swings are starting to get a little more comfortable," Hogue said Saturday night. "We hit some balls hard today. It felt nice to get an early lead in the first game and to show some fight after getting behind in game two. We used our entire bench today except for a couple pitchers that we plan to throw in our last game of the tournament tomorrow. I think this team will bounce back tomorrow."

Alyssa Barrera, Utah Softball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Sunday, Feb. 13 (Kajikawa Classic)

UTAH 10 — Seattle 4 (5 innings)

Hogue was correct as Utah did indeed bounce back with another offensive outburst in its third meeting with Seattle.

The Utes finished with 11 hits as Barrera led the way with a 2-for-4 performance, finishing with a home run and three RBI's. Bonstrom went 1-for-1 with a solo blast (her third of the weekend), but did draw three walks. Jacobus and Julia Scardina each added two hits while Faulk finished with two RBI's.

Sandez and Feldman threw the complete game for the Utes, with Sandez earning her third victory of the weekend.

"I'm proud of our team to close out the tournament with another win against Seattle. That's a good team that is well coached and doesn't ever give in. To beat them three times was a big deal for us this weekend," Hogue said. "We waited a long time to play and we definitely don't seem conditioned to play four straight days of softball. We ran out of gas partway through that last game and we need to learn to do a better job than that by next weekend. I was proud of our pitching staff. Especially our three returners who put us in position to win all 5 games they started. It was fun to see Ellessa Bonstrom hit essentially her midseason stride by Saturday. She is already so dangerous at the plate."

Utah returns to action this weekend at the UNLV Desert Classic in Las Vegas. The Utes will play five games over three days, set to begin on Friday with Weber State. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and will be followed by a matchup with Cal-State Baptist at 1:30 p.m.

