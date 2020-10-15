SI.com
AllUtes
Utah To Serve As Host Of Upcoming NCAA Competitions

Ryan Kostecka

Fans of the University of Utah understand how special the college and Salt Lake City is as a whole. And now thanks to the NCAA, the rest of the country will get a chance to see how special the area is as well.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the NCAA has officially listed the University of Utah — and the Vivint Smart Home Arena — to serve as host for both the NCAA Tournament and the Women's Gymnastics Regionals

“We couldn’t be more excited to host these championships and showcase to the country what Salt Lake City and the state of Utah has to offer,” Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “A huge thank you to Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, Utah Jazz and Visit Salt Lake for their unwavering support to make this all possible and bring the championships to our city and state.”

USATSI_14173807_168386753_lowres

The NCAA awarded Utah as a host site for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where the Utes will serve as host of the first/second round of the tournament at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This is not the first time the Utes have served as host, as the athletic department was awarded similar scenarios in 2013, 2017 and 2019 — while also serving as the West Regional host in 2010.

The NCAA also awarded Utah to serve as host as one of the four regional sites for the 2025 Women's Gymnastics Championships. This is an additional benefit to the Utes program, as they have already been tabbed as a host site in 2021.

All competitions will be held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

