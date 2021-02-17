Utah Volleyball CANCELS Weekend Series With Oregon Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The much-anticipated matchup between No. 7 Utah and No. 22 Oregon has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Utes program, according to a statement by Utah athletics

Utah is going to have to wait another week before playing again.

Despite getting off to a scorching start ranked No. 7 in the country, its highest ranking in program history, the Utah volleyball team's much-anticipated matchup with No. 22 Oregon has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Utes program, according to a statement by Utah athletics.

Utah is undefeated at 8-0 on the year, looking like a team that's capable of utter dominance but also one that doesn't get rattled very easily.

After losing just one set over its first four matches, the Utes have been pressed to five-set victories twice. Against Arizona State two weeks ago, Utah overcame a 2-1 deficit to win in five — and then last weekend against USC, the Utes nearly blew a 2-1 lead before buckling down in the fifth set for the win.

This is a team that does not cringe when the going gets tough, it's actually when All-Americans Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres come together even more — as evidenced in the victory over USC this past Sunday when they combined to score five of the Utes' final six points.

It should be noted that the series has been canceled, not postponed.

It's a tough break for Utah as Oregon was going to give the Utes their toughest test to date. It's the ideal measuring stick heading into the toughest portion of the schedule when they face Oregon, Washington, Stanford and UCLA, all teams ranked in the top-25.

Utah will now turn its attention to No. 10 Washington, whom they will face in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 25 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 27 (12 p.m.). The Huskies are playing Colorado this weekend in Boulder.

Utah Volleyball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka