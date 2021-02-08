FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Utah Volleyball Makes Quick Work Of Arizona State To Stay Perfect

After a thrilling five-set, come-from-behind victory over Arizona State on Friday, Utah wasted no time in taking down the Sun Devils in the rematch on Sunday. An offensive showcase led to a 3-0 victory and the Utes staying undefeated on the season
After trailing 2-1 before rallying to win 3-2 on Friday, some might say that Utah was lucky when it was able to come from behind and take down Arizona State on the road.

But after what took place on Sunday afternoon two days later, Utah left no doubt as too which was the better team. An offensive showcase led the Utes to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19) sweep, allowing them to stay undefeated at 6-0 on the season.

Dani Drews — a name who pops up every time anybody writes about the Utes — finished with a match-high 20 kills. More than likely winning another Pac-12 player of the week award, Drews finished the weekend with 51 kills on a .358 hitting percentage, averaging 7.3 kills per set.

Zoe Weatherington added nine kills while Kenzie Koerber continued to shine as a two-way player, notching seven kills, nine digs, three aces and 2.0 blocks.

As a team, the Utes hit .317 in the match, committing just 12 errors on 101 chances. A lot of the success goes to setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, as her ability to be precise allowed the Utes to attack in a multitude of ways. She finished with 28 assist and 14 digs, even clearing the way for backup Emily Smith, who added seven assists.

After being on the road for the past two weeks, Utah will finally return home for back-to-back games against USC. The Utes will host the Trojans on Friday at 3 p.m. before playing on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Other Sports

