Utah Volleyball Set To Begin 2021 Spring Season Against Arizona

In a brand new format that's focused on a 'shell' schedule and will feature just Pac-12 teams, Utah is set to kick off its 22-game, conference-only season when it hosts Arizona on Friday and Sunday

The Utah volleyball program is ready to get back on the court.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the fall 2020 season, the Pac-12 announced on Tuesday that it would begin play this weekend. In a brand new format never used before, the conference is focused on a 'shell' schedule and will feature conference-only teams.

To limit the amount of traveling and spread of COVID-19, the conference has adapted a "series" format where two teams will play twice at one location, once on Friday and another on Sunday.

Utah is set to begin the season on Friday, Jan. 22 when it hosts Arizona — which will be followed up with another home match against the Wildcats on Sunday, Jan. 24.

"We have worked for 13 months to play a volleyball match, and we couldn't be more excited to get started," Utah head coach Beth Launiere said in a statement. "The team has showed tremendous resolve to get to this point. We're cognizant of the great responsibility to keep our players and staff safe while we take every precaution possible. With that said, we are ready to play some volleyball!"

Not only are the Utes returning three All-Americans from last season, they also have the reigning Pac-12 coach of the year in Launiere leading the way. Because of this, Utah will enter the year ranked No. 10 in the AVCA preseason poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

"I'm humbled to receive this award in a conference with so many great coaches," Launiere said last year after winning the coach of the year award. "The team's success in the Pac-12 is attributed to a staff that worked relentlessly and a strong group of players who were driven and committed on a daily basis. It's been a special season with special people by my side."

Dani Drews — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Outside hitter Dani Drews was named a first-team All-American this past season, the second year in a row the to-be senior received All-American honors (first time being first-team). It's only the second time in program history that a Ute garnered first team honors.

"We couldn't be more proud of Dani, Kenzie, Berkeley and Saige," Launiere said. "Becoming a two-time All-American and garnering first-team honors this year is an amazing honor for her and our program. Dani worked hard this past year to improve every aspect of her game and has become one of the top all-around players in the country."

Her junior season was historic as she set the single-season record with 643 kills, being named the Pacific South Region Player of the Year. She set a program record with 33 kills against USC, all while finishing third in the Pac-12 with 4.76 kills per set.

Utah Volleyball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Fellow senior and opposite hitter Kenzie Koerber was named second-team All-American this past season, improving after being named honorable mention last year. Junior setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, in just her first season starting, was named honorable mention All-American.

"Kenzie carried a huge load for us both offensively and defensively, highlighted by being one of the top blockers in her position in the country," Launiere said last year. "Saige being named honorable mention All-American is a tribute to her work ethic, focus and determination over the past year. We are so excited and her future is bright, being just a sophomore."

Koerber was the only player in the conference to be named both a Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. She finished the season second on the team with 364 kills, second with 290 digs and third with 100 blocks.

Ka'aha'aina-Torres set a Utah program record with 1,518 assists, putting up 67 assists twice on the year, a feat not accomplished since 2010 when it was done once. Her 11.40 assists per set ranked 17th in the country.

UTAH SCHEDULE

*Friday, Jan. 22/Sunday, Jan. 24 — vs. Arizona

*Friday, Jan. 29/Sunday, Jan. 31 — @ Cal

*Friday, Feb. 5/Sunday, Feb. 7 — @ Arizona State

*Friday, Feb. 12/Sunday, Feb. 14 — vs. USC

*Friday, Feb. 19/Sunday, Feb. 21 — vs. Oregon

*Friday, Feb. 26/Sunday, Feb. 28 — @ Washington

*Friday, March 5/Sunday, March 7 — vs. Stanford

*Friday, March 12/Sunday, March 14 — @ UCLA

*Friday, March 19/Sunday, March 21 — vs. Colorado

*Friday, March 26/Sunday, March 28 — vs. Washington State

*Thursday April. 1/Saturday, April 3 — @ Oregon State

Utah is the third Pac-12 team ranked in the top-10, following Stanford (No. 3, three first-place votes) and Washington (No. 8). UCLA is the only other conference team ranked (No. 22) while Washington State and USC are receiving votes.

The schedule ie set up well for the Utes as they'll get three of the top five teams (based on preseason rankings) at home. But Utah will experience a brutal three weekend stretch when travel to Washington, return home against Stanford and then hit the road the following weekend against UCLA.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka