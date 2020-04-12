AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Video: SI's Stephanie Apstein breaks down how to get back to sports normalcy

Ryan Kostecka

There are two big questions in the world of sports that have yet to be answered.

First, when will sports actually return? And two, when will fans be able to watch games in-person?

These are questions with no way to truly answer as health professionals from around the world can only speculate when the lockdown courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally lifted and life can return to normalcy.

Some sports league have come out with contingent plans and dates as to when they expect competition to return, but for the most part those dates have ranged from optimistic to overly-optimistic.

So Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein spoke with some experts on sports returning, and breaks down all that needs to happen for sports to return to normalcy.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Former Utah offensive lineman Darrin Paulo highlights

Three-year starter Darrin Paulo was snubbed from attending and working out at the NFL combine — but given his height, weight and athletic traits, there's a chance the former Utah tackle gets drafted in the later rounds

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: New Utah Utes QB commit Peter Costelli at Elite 11 camp

New Utah Utes quarterback commit Peter Costelli began to make some real noise at Elite 11 regional camp in Los Angeles last March. But his overall comfort with Utah, prior to COVID-19 shutdown, caused him to pull the trigger and commit to the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Mission Viejo HS quarterback Peter Costelli highlights

Utah got great news on Saturday evening when 2021 Mission Viejo 4-star quarterback Peter Costelli committed to the Utes. Costelli is one of the top recruits on the West Coast with true dual-threat ability

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is a proven winner with athleticism to thrive at the next level. He's made plays in big-time moments while setting multiple school and conference records — so why isn't he getting taken seriously at the NFL level?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto gives his take on his first mock draft. Not only does he have a top-5 trade, he has one Utah Ute going much earlier than expected

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah to continue rivalry with BYU on the court

The hated-rivalry between Utah and BYU will continue for at least four more years on the hardwood. Confirmed by a University of Utah spokesperson, the Utes and Cougars will play games in 2020 and 2022 down in Provo and games in 2021 and 2023 at the Jon M Huntsman Center

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah Utes' Jaylon Johnson and Zack Moss selected to participate in NFL Draft virtually

With the NFL electing to go with a virtual draft, it decided that it was going to invite 58 athletes to participate in the draft virtually as well. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss were both chosen to participate, placing them among the top-58 prospects available

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Part 2 — Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

Since its inception in 2014, there have been talks about expanding the college football playoff from 4 teams to 6, 8 or 16. According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff — with most favoring 8 teams in

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida) are considered the cream of the crop for cornerbacks in the NFL draft — but who follows them as the next best and will they be chosen in the first round?

Ryan Kostecka