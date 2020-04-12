Video: SI's Stephanie Apstein breaks down how to get back to sports normalcy

There are two big questions in the world of sports that have yet to be answered.

First, when will sports actually return? And two, when will fans be able to watch games in-person?

These are questions with no way to truly answer as health professionals from around the world can only speculate when the lockdown courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally lifted and life can return to normalcy.

Some sports league have come out with contingent plans and dates as to when they expect competition to return, but for the most part those dates have ranged from optimistic to overly-optimistic.

So Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein spoke with some experts on sports returning, and breaks down all that needs to happen for sports to return to normalcy.