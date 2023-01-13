Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star CB Smith Snowden

On Monday, December 12, Four-star CB Smith Snowden announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 22 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Tennessee, Stanford, Wisconsin, Virginia, Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State and BYU, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 4 recruit out of the state of Utah.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds, Snowden is incredibly athletic with great speed, excellent body control and an elite nose for the football. In addition to an impressive career in track and field, Snowden was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Utah High School Football Player of the Year with 30 tackles, six picks and was pivotal in leading Skyridge to a State Title.

Receiving Snowden's commitment was huge for Utah as they not only bested top-tier programs from outside the state, but also have continued to set a new standard for where the best in-state kids commit.

Snowden is the type of player that defensive coaches dream of as his potential is sky-high and his instincts are next level. Demonstrated by the amount of interceptions he recorded this past season, Snowden has an elite ability to anticipate the play, read the quarterback, track the football and then step in to create turnovers.

A dual-sport athlete who competes in track and field, Snowden possesses good speed which allows him to stay with receivers and when appropriate, jump the routes. He also doesn't shy away from physicality and has good form when tackling ball carriers.

Having to replace a guy like Clark Phillips III is never an easy task, but Snowden certainly possess the potential to be in a similar realm. Just like Phillips, Snowden is a game changer on defense who can flip momentum, create timely turnovers, provide big stops when needed and continue the legacy of legendary ballhawks in Salt Lake City.

Notably, Snowden will join the program this summer.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes