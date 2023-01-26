Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star WR Mikey Matthews

On Thursday, December 1, four-star wide receiver Mikey Matthews committed to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 21 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Boise State, Colorado, Washington State, Michigan and Tennessee, Utah secured the commitment from a highly underrated receiver.

Standing 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Matthews is a shifty and talented receiver who specializes in making defenders miss. With great speed and the ability to change directions on a dime, Matthews can easily shake secondary defenders and make a few other miss after making the catch.

Matthews is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing commits from the 2023 class as he recently earned a four-star composite rating from 247Sports, while also turning lot of heads with his performance at Under Armour Week.

When you watch Matthew's high school tape, a few things stand out about his game. For starters, he is wicked fast with incredible agility and the ability to change directions on a dime. Given his size and remarkable balance, Matthew's can easily slip past defenders by either beating them in a footrace or leaving them completely lost and confused with a timely move.

With the momentum Matthews has been gaining since his performance at Under Armour Week earlier this month, and the obvious potential he possesses, Matthews was clearly overlooked by college scouts and the Utes got a steal in the wide receiver from Mission Viejo, CA.

