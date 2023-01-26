Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star WR Mikey Matthews

Courtesy of Jaylon Glover Twitter.

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star WR Mikey Matthews

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, December 1, four-star wide receiver Mikey Matthews committed to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 21 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Boise State, Colorado, Washington State, Michigan and Tennessee, Utah secured the commitment from a highly underrated receiver.

Standing 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Matthews is a shifty and talented receiver who specializes in making defenders miss. With great speed and the ability to change directions on a dime, Matthews can easily shake secondary defenders and make a few other miss after making the catch.

Matthews is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing commits from the 2023 class as he recently earned a four-star composite rating from 247Sports, while also turning lot of heads with his performance at Under Armour Week.

When you watch Matthew's high school tape, a few things stand out about his game. For starters, he is wicked fast with incredible agility and the ability to change directions on a dime. Given his size and remarkable balance, Matthew's can easily slip past defenders by either beating them in a footrace or leaving them completely lost and confused with a timely move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the momentum Matthews has been gaining since his performance at Under Armour Week earlier this month, and the obvious potential he possesses, Matthews was clearly overlooked by college scouts and the Utes got a steal in the wide receiver from Mission Viejo, CA.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

A hand painted helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes hand-painted helmet earns best helmet award

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070468
Recruiting

Utah Utes commit Mikey Matthews earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley
NFL retiree Jesse Sapolu shock hands with Team Mauka quarterback from Warren high school Nicholaus Iamaleava (8) prior to the coin toss of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Ten new Utes represent Utah at Polynesian Bowl

By Cole Bagley
CJ Blocker, Utah.
Recruiting

Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl

By Cole Bagley
Utah guard No. 10 Marco Anthony
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Washington Huskies

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 11.33.36 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Injury Report: How long will Utah's Cameron Rising be out?

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.04.37 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

By Cole Bagley