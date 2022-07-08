Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star cornerback CJ Blocker

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star cornerback CJ Blocker

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.

On Tuesday, June 28, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star cornerback CJ Blocker from New Caney, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included Nebraska, Boston College, Utah State and Washington State, Utah secured the commitment from the speedy defensive back.

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Blocker has good size for the cornerback position, but what sets him apart are his quick feet and impressive speed. A dual sport athlete, Blocker also competes in track and field where he ran 100-meter times of 10.78, 10.99, and 11.05 as a junior in the spring of 2022. He also ran a 22.62 200 and long jumped 18-11. As for football, Blocker recorded 27 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended during his junior campaign.

What makes Blocker such an effective secondary defender is his ability to stick to receivers with his speed and quick lateral movement. Demonstrated throughout his performances, he's rarely caught with receivers behind him and possesses both the athleticism and hands in order to break up passes. He can also adequately shed blockers and make tackles in open space.

Blocker is a stellar addition to the class of 2023 and possesses a lot of potential to develop. Currently rated a three-star, Blocker very well could achieve a four-star rating before he reaches the college level. Regardless, Blocker is a talented cornerback who will fit right in with Utah's defense when he joins the program in the summer of 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Linebackers, No. 1 Karene Reid

By Cole Bagley1 hour ago
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

By Cole Bagley20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.26.41 AM
Recruiting

Randon Fontenette joined Utah because of the opportunity to develop under Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley

By Cole Bagley22 hours ago
USATSI_13539094
Football

Do the Utes stay or do they go? Weighing the options of staying in the Pac-12 or moving on to the Big 12

By Cole BagleyJul 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.10.43 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Linebackers, No. 2 Lander Barton

By Cole BagleyJul 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.36.01 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Linebackers, No. 3 Mohamoud Diabate

By Cole BagleyJul 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.02.49 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star safety Randon Fontenette

By Cole BagleyJul 6, 2022
USATSI_10453496
Football

Pac-12 and ACC discussing 'loose partnership' to potentially boost media rights revenue

By Cole BagleyJul 5, 2022