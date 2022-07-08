Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star cornerback CJ Blocker

On Tuesday, June 28, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star cornerback CJ Blocker from New Caney, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included Nebraska, Boston College, Utah State and Washington State, Utah secured the commitment from the speedy defensive back.

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Blocker has good size for the cornerback position, but what sets him apart are his quick feet and impressive speed. A dual sport athlete, Blocker also competes in track and field where he ran 100-meter times of 10.78, 10.99, and 11.05 as a junior in the spring of 2022. He also ran a 22.62 200 and long jumped 18-11. As for football, Blocker recorded 27 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defended during his junior campaign.

What makes Blocker such an effective secondary defender is his ability to stick to receivers with his speed and quick lateral movement. Demonstrated throughout his performances, he's rarely caught with receivers behind him and possesses both the athleticism and hands in order to break up passes. He can also adequately shed blockers and make tackles in open space.

Blocker is a stellar addition to the class of 2023 and possesses a lot of potential to develop. Currently rated a three-star, Blocker very well could achieve a four-star rating before he reaches the college level. Regardless, Blocker is a talented cornerback who will fit right in with Utah's defense when he joins the program in the summer of 2023.

