A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah

After entering the transfer portal, Logan Fano will join his brother Spencer at Utah.
After de-committing from BYU on December 6, and following the announcement of his younger brother's commitment to the University of Utah, former four-star recruit Logan Fano has announced his own commitment to Utah.

A member of BYU's 2021 recruiting class, Logan never actually played a down of football for the Cougars as he tore his ACL in the spring and missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign. 

Following the end of the regular season, Fano officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, Fano joined BYU as one of the Cougars most impressive recruits in recent years. With his explosiveness, elite speed and versatility, Fano was the No. 4 recruit in the state of Utah from his class.

With his announcement, Fano becomes the second player to transfer into the program following the 2022 regular season. 

Given the Utes recent success, the program is likely to see several more notable transfers and potentially a few more commitments and recruiting flips.

